Van Alstyne ISD makes masks optional

staff reports

The Van Alstyne ISD board of trustees voted March 15 to make face coverings optional effective the March 15. Superintendent David Brown said that even though masks are now optional, the district was still encouraging the use of them.

“If we experience a spike in cases, Van Alstyne ISD reserves the right to reinstate face coverings at any time,” he said in a social media post announcing the change. “No other COVID protocols will be changed.”

When students returned to class from spring break last Monday, the mask order was still in effect. According to Brown hat was because the timing of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order lifting statewide COVID-19 protocols did not leave the district sufficient time to make a decision. However, after one day back in class, the board of trustees announced the policy change.

Decisions on mask requirements have varied across the area. Howe ISD decided to keep masks in place for at least the time being. In a March 4 letter to parents, superintendent Kevin Wilson said that his district’s mask policy would remain in place when students return from spring break, thought they could change afterwards, possibly in April.

Anna ISD and Melissa ISD both decided to make mask optional when students returned. Celina ISD has decided to keep the mask mandate in place for grades 7-12, but made it optional for younger students in the classroom at the teacher