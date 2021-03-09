Van Alstyne man charged with breaking into Denison home

staff reports

A Van Alstyne man was arrested on Feb. 28 after allegedly breaking into a home on Carpenter Bluff Road outside of Denison. According to Sheriff’s deputies, 29-year-old Robert Wayne Cooper had a knife on him when he entered the home around 9 p.m. that evening. The owner was there at the time and held him at gunpoint until deputies could arrive.

He was charged with criminal trespassing of a habitation. His bond was set at $2,000.

Cooper was previously arrested for criminal trespassing in July 2020. He’s also had three arrests for public intoxication in the past eight months as well as a 2013 arrest for assault- Class C family violence. As of March 8, he remained in the Grayson County Jail.