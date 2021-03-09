GCSO announces award winners

staff reports

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office recently handed out awards to personnel who went above and beyond their duty. Those earning certificates of merit included Reserve Deputy Don Brinkley, Investigator Jessey Grissom and Investigator Kenna Norris. Among those earning promotions were Corporal Jared Banks, Lieutenant Brian Bartley, Corporal Carlos Garcia, Sergeant Justin Milburn and Corporal Tiffany Walker.

Detention Clerk Jean Keith was named both the Civilian of the 4th Quarter and Civilian of the Year. Others recognized for their 4th quarter contributions included Detention Officer of the 4th Quarter Amanda Owens, Deputy of the 4th Quarter Sergeant Kevin Cheairs, and Dispatcher of the 4th Quarter Supervisor Jami Brown, who was also named Dispatcher of the Year.

Clinton Thomas was recognized as the Detention Officer of the Year while Investigator Travis Looney took home Deputy of the Year honors.