Van Alstyne digs out from winter storm

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

A week of snow, ice, and single-digit temperature made life miserable in the Van Alstyne area. The city picked up around six inches of snow between Feb. 14 and Feb. 17. While many people would normally welcome the rare winter dusting, there weren’t a lot of smiles around town as frigid temperatures knocked out power, froze pipes, and decimated the city’s drinking water.

On Feb. 17, the city issued a boing water notice to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and microbes in the water. Residents were advised to boil their water for at least two minutes. City Manager Lane Jones said the Public Works team did all they could to keep the water supply going. Van Alstyne was able to maintain its supply longer than many of its neighbors. However, due to the ongoing power issues, the city was eventually unable to fill its elevated storage tanks. Every time the power would go out again, city well pumps would shut down and freeze. Crews would then scramble to place generators and heaters on the wellheads to thaw them out.

“While this is happening, taps all across the city are dripping with our citizens hoping to avoid frozen water lines in individual homes,” Jones said in a Feb. 17 statement. “The net result, our water storage has dwindled, underground storage tanks have dropped to 5 feet to 6 feet with normal levels being 24 feet. This makes it difficult to pump water to our water tower and regulate water pressure. Currently, our water tower has 7 feet of water and our pressure is dropping.”

By Feb. 18, power had largely been restored, but the water system was still struggling. At that point, many pumps had frozen due to the continued power outages. Consequently, the water storage tankers still could not be filled to capacity.

The following day the city nearly lost all water pressure due to consumption outpacing its ability to refill tanks. However, progress was made overnight thanks in large part to residents conserving more water. By Feb. 21, the system had recovered to the point where tanks were almost filled and water pressure had been restored. It was then just a matter of labs completing tests to ensure that the water was once again safe to drink.