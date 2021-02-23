Men attempt to rob Howe bank

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Two men attempted to rob Independent Financial Bank in Howe around 6:25 a.m. Feb. 21. They broke the front door and were in the building for approximately two minutes.

“They came away with nothing,” Howe Police Sgt. Keith Milks said.

The men are also suspected of attempting to rob an ATM in Collinsville around 5:15 a.m. the same morning. Milks surmises that the ATM was likely their target in Howe as well. However, due to security enhancements at the bank's ATM, they apparently determined that the building afforded a better opportunity.

The men allegedly used a stolen truck from Tioga in the Collinsville incident. They fled the Howe bank in a white sports utility vehicle heading towards US 75.

Police describe the first suspect as a heavyset black male wearing black athletic clothing, camouflage ski masks and gloves. The second suspect was a thin black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and gloves.

According to Milks, it’s been at least a decade since an incident like this has happened in Howe. However quick robberies like this are on the rise across North Texas and beyond.

The Howe and Collinsville Police departments are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the suspects. Those with information regarding the cases are advised to contact the Howe Police Department at 903-532-9971.