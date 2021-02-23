County encourages residents to take damage survey

staff reports

Grayson County is asking residents to compete an online Self Reporting Damage Survey. This information will be used by the Texas Division of Emergency Management to identify damage across the state and give them a better understanding of what occurred during this year’s unprecedented winter storm. The information will also be shared with FEMA as a way to highlight the need for federal disaster assistance.

State officials emphasize that completing the survey is a completely voluntary activity. They add that it is not a substitute for contacting your insurance agency. It is also not a guarantee of assistance. Governor Gregg Abbot has also asked resident to complete the survey.

"I urge Texans to fill out the Self Reporting Damage Survey and provide crucial information on the winter weather impacts to their home or property," said Governor Abbott. "The information gleaned from this survey will help our state identify the full impact of this winter weather and help emergency management better serve Texans."

The Self Reporting Damage survey is available in both English and Spanish at tdem.texas.gov/warming-center.