VAISD approves plans for bond election

staff reports

The Van Alstyne ISD board of Trustees voted unanimously Feb. 8 to call a $325 million bond referendum. The election will be held May 1, with early voting scheduled to begin April 19.

If approved, the bonds would be used to finance the district’s long-range facility plans. Among the proposed project are the construction of a new high school and two new elementary schools. The funds would also be used to add additional classrooms at the current high school, buy land for a future middle school and pay for renovations to current buildings.

A fall 2020 demographic study conducted by Templeton Demographics determined that enrolment in the district had increased from 1475 students in 2016 to 1891 students in 2020. The same study projects that enrolment will increase to more than 2700 students by 2024 and more than 3700 by 2028.

According to the VAISD financial advisor, a tax increase will not be required to finance new bonds. That means that the current $0.50 per $100 valuation rate would remain the same.

All projects will be funded based on new valuations and population growth.

VAISD has split the proposed projects into two phases. The first one includes construction of the new high school. It would have a new practice gym, storm shelter, career tech building and expanded band and athletic facilities.

The second phase would be completed based on area growth and the district's ability to fund. Those projects include increasing capacity at the current and future high school, purchasing land for a future middle school, and construction of the two additional elementary schools.

In order to maximize capacity and prolong the use of all facilities, the district also plans to change how it divides students among campuses. When the new high school is completed, the current facility would become a seventh and eighth-grade junior high. The current middle school would then become a fifth and sixth-grade intermediate school.

Superintendent David Brown encourages anyone who has questions or wants additional information to email him directly or visit the new bond website VanAlstyneisdbond.com