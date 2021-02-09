Coleman lends a helping hand

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne ISD assistant superintendent Ryan Coleman returned to Van Alstyne Middle School in a different role. The former principal helped cafeteria workers serve lunch on Feb.5.

Coleman says that he wanted to show his support for the cafeteria staff. When they needed an extra hand, he was more than willing to jump in.

The pandemic has caused lots of staffing issues this year. Over the course of the school year, the food services team has worked countless hours of overtime and filled in for each other at multiple campuses. Colman says that their willingness to go above and beyond has been admirable and much appreciated.

“I’m just a big goofball probably doing more harm than help,” he said. “Those ladies deserve the real credit. They’ve been doing a great job. I can’t say enough good things about them.”