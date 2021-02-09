VA library takes on love, taxes

staff reports

This month, the Van Alstyne Public Library is catering to both those looking to celebrate the season of Valentine’s and people ready to get a jump on their taxes.

Each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in February, the library will host a virtual story time with the theme of “love and kindness.” There will also be a new craft every week that can be picked up any time at the library’s outdoor bins.

As for taxes, there will be no onsite help from AARP this year. However, residents are still allowed to print out up to five tax forms for free. Residents can also use the library’s’ wi-fi and desktop computers to file their taxes.

For more information, visit the City of Van Alstyne website or Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page.