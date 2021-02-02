Howe Chamber lays out 2021 plans

staff reports

The Howe Area Chamber of Commerce elected new board members and announced its event schedule during a Jan. 27 meeting.

Kicking off the 2021 event calendar will be a first quarter event in March. Details will be announced at a later time.

The Howe Hall of Honor celebration will be held on Friday, May 7. Founders Day will be held the following day, May 8.

Hotter ‘N Howe will return July 17 after a one-year hiatus. This vendor event at Bicentennial Park will afford area nonprofits the opportunity to raise funds. A Blue Bell ice cream social sponsored by Cavender Home Theater is also scheduled for Aug. 5.

In September the chamber will recognize the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center. A barbeque dinner slated for the evening of Sept. 11 will include an auction benefitting the Howe Fire Department. The location for this event will be announced at a later date.

The annual Howe-lloween festival is set for Oct. 30, while the popular Christmas parade will take place as usual on the second Saturday in December. It is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

As for the Chamber’s board, Monte Walker was named president. In addition to serving in a variety of chamber roles of the past six years, he is also Howe’s economic development director and the owner of Grayson Publishing, LLC. His grandfather Bob Walker served as chamber president in the 1970s.

Robert Cannaday will serve as vice president for the next two years. He is a loan officer with Independent Financial who has served as chamber president since 2015.

An original board member since 2015, Tom Defrance, will serve another term as secretary. He owns TLD Design Consulting.

New board member Jared Coffee will serve as treasurer. He owns Gun n More along with several other businesses. Sergio Garcia, owner of HIT Exteriors, will again serve as the Chamber’s events coordinator. First time board member Brandon McKinney will be the membership director. He’s the owner of TLD Design Consulting. He’s also a well-known community volunteer, dedicating his time to several organizations including Howe Youth Softball.

Also elected to the board for the first time was Steve Davis, owner of Don’s Smokehouse.