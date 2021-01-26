Girl Scouts go digital in age of COVID

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Girl Scout Cookies sales are a little different this year in the age of COVID-19. Don’t expect to see scouts knocking on doors.

Instead, the vast majority of sales will be done online.

Each scout will have her own “digital “cookie” link where buyers can make their choices online. A scout will then deliver them to the location of their choosing. There is also an option to donate cookies to local first responders or other organization. Scouts will still get credit for all sales even if it is a donated order.

Those craving their annual boxes of tagalongs, thin mints, do-si-dos and more have until Feb. 28 to get their fix.

Van Alstyne Girls Scout Troop 3633 Leader Claire Thomas says that the cookie program is a great way to girls to improve their own skill sets.

“I think it really does help them develop leadership skills,” she says. “Even when they are young they are responsible for cookie inventory and money management, building up their own self confidence.”

Thomas’s daughter Charlotte Thomas is a high school senior and a Girl Scout Ambassador. She’s raising money though cookie sales to fund her Gold Award project. Charlotte hopes to build a wheelchair accessible garden at a local nursing home. She like many other scouts has taken to social media to market her cookie business.

As for those who aren’t sure where to find their cookies, the website girlscouts.org/cookies will point them in the right direction. The site has a list of upcoming sales at area businesses within a specified date range. These sales will look different than previous years. Instead of multiple scouts approaching patrons as they walk in the door, expect groups to be smaller and adhering to social distancing protocols. Some troops have instituted drive-through cookie service while others have decided to eschew any public booths at all.

No matter the changes, there are still plenty of ways to find cookies. Those who have yet to hear from their favorite scout will be able to find their digital site on the Girl Scout cookie website starting Feb. 1.