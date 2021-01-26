Former Howe mayor Ray Bledsoe dies

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Former Howe mayor Ray Bledsoe died Jan. 9. He was 88 years old.

Bledsoe was first elected mayor in 1986. He easily won the race with 80 percent of the vote even though his name was not actually on the ballot. According to a 2018 biography by the Howe Area Chamber of Commerce, he dedicated between 40 to 60 hours per week on the job despite it being an unpaid position. Among the accomplishment he achieved during this tenure were securing funding for what is today L.B. Kirby Avenue, providing a vital east-west connector road between US 75 and Texas Highway 5. Bledsoe was also part of the Howe Hall of Honor’s inaugural class in 2015.

Elmer Ray Bledsoe was born to Marion Elmer Bledsoe and Belle Corine Hunter Bledsoe on July 23, 1932. He was the youngest of a large family that included nine half-brothers and sisters. He moved to Howe in 1964. His community involvement over the years included serving on the Howe ISD Board of Trustees, the Holiday Lights Committee of Grayson County and as the Howe Youth Baseball Commissioner. Among his achievements was spearheading the construction of A.M. Ferguson Park without using city funds.

Bledsoe was preceded in death by his wife Georgia and his son Mike He is survived by his daughter Sherry Allison and her husband Steve, as well as his daughter-in-law Sharon Bledsoe, his sister Lucille Tate, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will no visitation of public service at this time. Steve Simmons delivered a family graveside service and will honor Bledsoe with a public service at a later date when the pandemic situation improves.