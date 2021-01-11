Pedestrian struck, killed on US 75

Staff reports

A 50-year old man was struck and killed as he was walking along the US Highway 75 service road on Jan. 6. At approximately 7 p.m. that night, a vehicle traveling south on the freeway pulled over to the right shoulder between Farmington Road and Van Alstyne Parkway after experiencing car trouble.

Upon exiting the vehicle, all of the vehicle’s occupants walked up to the service road. At least one of them was partially on the service road when a car hit him.

The man struck was later identified as Jose Celso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that hit him is not facing charges. The area where the incident took place is poorly lit and Celso’s dark clothing made him extremely difficult to see. A Van Alstyne Police spokesperson characterized the incident as a tragic accident.