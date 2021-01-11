City manager updates council on key projects

By Joshua Baethge

In his Jan. 12 written report, City Manager Lane Jones updated the City Council on several key issues for the coming year. Chief among them was the fact that every city department had staff members out with illness during the month of December. In an effort to better protect the community, City Hall was not open to the public for its January meeting. Residents could instead participate in the meeting via Zoom.

“We continue to operate and remain diligent in our safety precautions to limit our risks,” Jones said.

Sales tax revenue remains higher than last year and more than was anticipated in the city budget. This has been driven by strong growth in internet shopping

Jones also announced that construction of model homes in Phase 1 of the Mantua Point development is expected to commence in late January or early February. Construction on new homes will ly commence shortly after the models are finished.

Construction of model homes in the Thompson Farms development near the intersection of West FM 121 and Jim Jones road is also expected to begin in February. Jones added that the city anticipates that Pulte Homes will start building its model homes in the Oakbrook development some time in March.

The United Ag & Turf facility on US75 south of Van Alstyne is nearing completion. That business is now expected to open toward the end of March. That month will also likely see that start of construction on the downtown Central Social District Park. Planning on that project remains ongoing with Pacheco Koch and Piazza Construction focusing on value engineering to ensure that the project remains on budget.

One of the city’s other major construction projects, the elevated storage tanks planned for the west side of US 75 north of FM 121, will be up for consideration during the Texas Water Development Board’s February meeting. Assuming its approved, Van Alstyne officials plan to being engineering work with an eye toward starting construction early next year.