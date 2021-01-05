VA Education Foundation scholarship apps now available

Staff reports

Students seeking a Van Alstyne Education Foundation scholarship this year have until March 5 to submit their applications. All students interested in earning a four-year college degree or a vocational degree are eligible to apply. Applicants are encouraged to think through their applications and fill them out accurately and completely.

Completing the application is a three-step process. Students must first fill out the application online. They are then required to attach PDF copies of their academic resume, a transcript through Dec. 2020, and at least one letter of recommendation from an individual who is not employed by the school district before submitting. Applications received after 3:45 p.m. on March 5 will not be considered.

Among the items students will need to apply for a scholarship are their transcripts, ACT or SAT score reports, a tally of their community service hours, their family’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) information, and their resume. Among the questions applicants should be prepared to answer are “how has community service impacted you?” and “how and where have you shown your leadership skills?”

An essay of no more than five hundred words is also required. Applicants must discuss their education and career objectives as well as how the scholarship would help them in the pursuit of those goals. They should also note any unusual circumstances that make paying for higher education difficult.

Evaluators will use the answers to become better acquainted with the applicants as both students and people. The essay is also a way for students to demonstrate their ability to organize their thoughts and express themselves.

All applications must be completed before they are submitted. However, students will be able to return to their applications and edit them any time before the March 5 deadline. Applicants will receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to edit their applications after they have been initially submitted.

Those who have additional questions are advised to contact Mandy Montgomery at mmontomery@vanalstyneisd.org.

The Van Alstyne Education Foundation is a nonprofit created to provide resources that enhance the educational experiences for all students. Since its founding in 2012, the VAEF has awarded more than $500,000 in teacher grants and student scholarships.