COVID-19 nos. skyrocket over Christmas weekend

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the area shot up over the Christmas weekend before dropping off significantly during the early part of the week.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, there were 817 cases across the county and 56 in Van Alstyne. Howe reported 38 cases that day. Since then the numbers have fallen off just as dramatically. As of Tuesday 12/29, the number of active cases in Grayson County had dropped all the way to 761, while Van Alstyne reported 26, and Howe had just 16. It’s unclear at this point what caused the dramatic rise or the even more dramatic fall. However, health officials have voiced concerns that travel over the winter holidays may lead to another rise in cases in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, Sherman had the most cases with 98 followed by Denison with 64. Both numbers are significantly lower the those reported the previous Tuesday. Whitesboro had the third highest number of Grayson County Cases with 29 followed by Van Alstyne. Pottsboro had 20 active cases, followed by Howe, and then Gunter and Collinsville with 12 cases apiece. Other local cities reporting active cases included Bells (6), Sadler (5), Tioga (4), Gordonville (3), Knollwood (2), and Tom Bean (1).

Total ICU capacity in Grayson County remained at 100 percent, with total hospital occupancy stood at just under 95 percent. An additional 19 people in the county died between Dec. 23- 29, bringing the total number of deaths to 169.

This week the state of Texas set a new record of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The more the 11,350 patients topped the previous mark of 10,983 set back in July. As of Tuesday night, there were estimated to be more than 287,000 active cases in the state. More than 26,760 Texans have now died it COVID-19 this year. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is also now the leading cause of death in the United States.