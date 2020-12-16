Van Alstyne COVID-19 cases surge again

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Van Alstyne has doubled over the past week. As of Tuesday night, there were 30 active cases, more than double the 13 reported the previous week. It’s also the highest number of active cases reported in the past three weeks. Van Alstyne now has the third most active cases in Grayson County behind only Sherman with 188 and Denison with 122.

Grayson County reported its highest number of active cases in over a month with 462 as of Dec. 15. Over the seven-day period between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, an additional 15 people with COVID-19 died, bringing the county total to 140 deaths since March.

The news was better in Howe, where the number of active cases had dropped to 16, which was 10 fewer than reported the previous week.

Other Grayson County cities reporting active cases of the virus included Pottsboro with 22, Whitesboro with 19, Bells with 17, Whitewright with 12 and Gunter with 10. Cities reporting less than seven cases included Collinsville (6), Gordonville (5), Tioga (5), Knollwood (4), Sadler (4). and Tom Bean (2)

Statewide the estimated number of active cases stood at just under 260,000. More than 24,000 Texas with COVID-19 have died since tracking began in March.