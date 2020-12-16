VA superintendent staying put

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne Superintendent David Brown announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be staying with the district. In a Dec. 16 Facebook post, he said that after careful consideration, he and his family had decided to stay put. He also thanked the school board, staff and community for their support as he wrestled with the decision.

“As a family we believe that the Lord puts us where we belong and has a purpose for us to be there,” Brown said. “It became clear that we still had unfinished business to accomplish in this great community. I am eager to continue my work with the district by building on the great things that are happening while continuing to facilitate an even brighter future for Van Alstyne ISD.”

On November 25, Glen Rose ISD announced that Brown was the lone finalist to fill its superintendent opening. That district had intended to formally name him to the job during their Dec. 17 board of trustees meeting after the state-manded 21 day waiting period. The Van Alstyne ISD board of trustees reluctantly accepted his resignation Dec. 10.

Early this week, rumors began to circulate that Brown was having second thoughts. His appointment was conspicuously absent from the Glen Rose board meeting agenda. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Brown would not be named to the job that evening and was indeed having second thoughts.

Glen Rose officials officially announced the following day that Brown had withdrawn his name from consideration. Their current superintendent will now postpone his retirement until a new replacement can be found.

The Van Alstyne Board of Trustees met with Brown Wednesday in a specially called meeting. Afterwards, Board President Randall Morgan announce that he would remain in his role with the district.

“We look forward to his continued leadership of our outstanding teachers and staff to accomplish the great things we have in progress for the future of our students and community,” Morgan said.