Teen robbed at gunpoint

Staff reports

A 14-year-old male was reportedly robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night near his residence on Farmington Road just outside the Van Alstyne city limits. At approximately 10:38 p.m. on Dec. 13, he says that four African-American males, who appeared to be between 16 and 18 years old, forced him into their vehicle and stole his cellphone. The victim was shaken up but not injured.

The suspects were last seen heading south on Farmington Road in a dark-colored four-door passenger vehicle. Grayson County Sheriff’s Department investigators are currently investigating the incident and will release additional details as they become available. There may have been camera footage of the incident as well as possible eyewitnesses.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office said that this appears to be an isolated incident.