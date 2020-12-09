Local schools announce new quarantine rules

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

Both Van Alstyne ISD and Howe ISD have announced new COVID-19 quarantine rules. In light of revised CDC guidelines reducing the recommended quarantine period from 14 to 10 days in certain cases, students can now return to in-person instruction in less than two weeks.

In Van Alstyne, students are required to receive remote instruction if they have had close contact with a person with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. That quarantine period is now 10 days. However, if the student receives a negative test after seven days, including a rapid test, they may return to school on day eight provided they can show documentation of the negative test result.

Staff members must also abide by the same guidelines.

Howe ISD announced similar changes on Dec. 4. Students who have been in close contact with individual that tested positive are now required to only stay home for 10 days if they experience no symptoms. They may be able to return to class after seven days if they receive a negative test result administered at least five days after the last close contact.

Those wishing to take advantage of the seven-day testing option are advised to contact their campus principal or nurse to ensure proper compliance.

“This modification should benefit our students and staff by decreasing the amount of time out of the classroom,” Howe ISD Superintendent Kevin Wilson said in a letter to parents. “I know that this has been a burden on families, so I want to thank you again for your support as we navigate this pandemic.”

The new CDC guidelines were announced on Dec. 2. According to the agency’s COVID incident manager Henry Walke, a full 14-day quarantine is still the best way to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. However, the agency has identified the shorter options as “two acceptable alternatives.”

The new quarantine guidelines have also been adopted by the Texas Education Agency.