VAISD trustees accept superintendent’s resignation

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne ISD Board of Trustees officially accepted Superintendent David Brown’s resignation during its Dec. 3. meeting. His last day official day with the district will be Jan. 4, pending his official appointment to become the next superintendent of Glen Rose ISD.

News of Brown’s move was first announced in a release from Glen Rose ISD dated Nov. 25. During their specially called school board meeting that night, they named him as the lone finalist to replace outgoing superintendent Wayne Rotan who is retiring at the end of the year. By state law, the district must now wait 21 days before they officially vote to hire Brown. That vote is expected to happen on Dec. 17.

Brown’s resignation was the last agenda item during the more than two-hour VAISD board meeting. He did not offer any comments on the matter at that time, but said he would send out a letter to staff and post something to Facebook at a later date.

Several board members expressed the shared sentiment that they did not want him to leave, jokingly saying they would not accept his resignation. The board ultimately accepted it in what was largely a procedural move, prompting Brown to feign offense that at least one person had not voted against it.

District officials have yet to say what their next steps will be. The board is expected to announce its interim plans at their next meeting. It’s unclear if that will be the regular January meeting or a specially called meeting at an earlier date.

When asked for his input on the next steps, Brown recommended that the board first decide if they want to conduct their own search or get a search firm involved. According to him, a firm would be able to put together a presentation and proceed with the search fairly quickly.

Brown joined the district in 2011 as high school principal. He’s been superintendent since June 2017.