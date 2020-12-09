Grayson County COVID cases on the rise again

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

High capacity at area hospitals has led to the return of some additional COVID-19 related restrictions. Dec. 3 marked the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases made up more than 15 percent of hospital capacity.

In accordance with two previously issued executive orders, this means that some inpatient medical procedures and surgeries are once again limited as of Dec. 4. Additionally, businesses that have been operating at 75 percent capacity must now go back to 50 percent. Bars are also once again required to close.

The restrictions will remain in place until the region sees seven consecutive days of COVID-19 patients accounting for 15 percent or less of total hospital capacity.

Grayson County's region according to State Health Services includes Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties.

As of Dec. 8, there were 13 active cases in Van Alstyne, down slightly from the 19 reported the previous Tuesday. Over the same time period, the number of active cased in Howe more than doubled, going from 10 to 26. Only four other cities in Grayson County had more confirmed cases.

Over the seven-day period between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, the number of active cases in the county shot up from 312 to 435. Sherman had 180 active cases while Denison reported 93, both significant increases from the previous week.

Pottsboro had the third highest number of active cases with 30 followed by Whitesboro with 29. Bells had 17, Whitewright had 12 and Gunter had 10. Grayson County cities reporting single-digit case numbers included Collinsville with 8, Tioga with 6, Tom Bean with 5, Sadler with 3, Knollwood with 2 and Gordonville with a single case.

There were 13 COVID related deaths between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, bringing the county’s death total to 128. As of Dec. 8, total ICU capacity was maxed out at 100 percent, while total hospital capacity was nearly 93 percent. The percentage of local hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 17 percent at local facilities and 16.6 percent across the region.

More than 23,400 Texans with the virus have died this year.