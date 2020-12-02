Local COVID numbers remain relatively unchanged

By Joshua Baethge

Local COVID-19 numbers remained steady through the Thanksgiving holidays with no major spikes or drops in confirmed active cases over the previous week. Van Alstyne reported 19 cases as of Tuesday night while Howe had 10.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management reported Tuesday night that an additional 13 people had died over the past seven days, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 115 as of Dec. 1.

Sherman continued to have the most active cases in the county with 113. However, that was down slightly from the 124 reported the previous week. Cases were up slightly in Denison, with 73 confirmed active cases versus 62 last week.

For the third consecutive week Whitesboro had the third-most active cases with 34. It was followed by Van Alstyne, Pottsboro with 14 cases, Gunter with 12 and Whitewright with 11.

Other Grayson County cities reporting active cases included Collinsville with 9, Bells with 8, Tioga with 4, Sadler with 3, and Gordonville with 2.

Since testing for the coronavirus began in March, there have been 4,588 positive results in Grayson County out of 43,846 tests. As of Tuesday total ICU occupancy in the county stood just over 97 percent, with COVID-19 cases now accounting for more than half of them.

Numbers varied across neighboring counties, with Cooke County reporting 223 active cases and Fannin County reporting 44 cases as of Nov. 30. Collin County, with a population more than seven times more than Grayson County had more than 3100 cases. Bryan County, Oklahoma. averaged nearly 27 active cases per day over the past seven days.

There have now been nearly 1.2 million cases of the virus in Texas and over 21,500 fatalities. More than 800 Texans with COVID-19 died during the previous week.