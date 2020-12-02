VA superintendent expected to step down

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne ISD superintendent David Brown is likely headed out of town. According to a release from Glen Rose ISD, that district’s board of trustees voted during a specially called Nov. 25 meeting to name Brown its lone finalist for their open superintendent position. The trustees are expected to formally vote to hire him Dec. 17 after waiting the 21 days required by state law.

When reached by phone Nov. 30, Brown said that he would withhold comment until meeting face-to-face with the Van Alstyne ISD school board during a Dec. 3 meeting.

Board of trustees president Randall Morgan also declined comment until after the meeting.

Glen Rose is a city of nearly 2700 residents located about an hour southwest of Fort Worth. Its school district has around 1,850 students and has earned high marks for its accountability rating and is 98 percent graduation rate. By comparison, Van Alstyne has around 1700 students and boasts a 100 percent graduation rate as well as an equally high accountably rating from the Texas Education Agency.

Brown began his administrative career at Mabank ISD where was an assistant junior high and high school principal. Prior to that he taught science and coached basketball for 10 years.

He came to Van Alstyne in 2011 when he was named high school principal. At that time the school had been rated unacceptable by the state. District officials credited Brown with helping make it one of the state’s highest rated school in just a few years.

His work at the high school earned him a promotion to assistant superintendent. During his time in that position, Brown lead the District Improvement Committed, and played a crucial role in making Van Alstyne a “District of Innovation,” giving it more local control.

Upon the retirement of John Spies as superintendent in June 2017, Brown was announced as his successor. At the time, Morgan said that Brown had repeatedly demonstrated his leadership abilities in his previous roles with the district.

“With his extensive knowledge of our district's successes and challenges we are confident he will be a strong leader in our collaborative effort to make ongoing improvements in our growing district,” Morgan said in a June 2017 interview announcing Brown’s pending promotion.

Now it appears that Morgan and his fellow board members will once again be looking for someone to lead the district into the future.