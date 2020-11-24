Local COVID numbers trending down

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Van Alstyne has gone down significantly over the past week. As of Nov. 24, there were 16 active cases in the city. That’s a 50 percent decrease from the 32 cases that were reported less than two weeks ago.

Howe has also seen a dramatic drop in active cases with only 10 reported Tuesday. That’s a far cry from the high of 38 reported on Nov. 15.

The total number of reported cases now stans at 267 for Van Alstyne and 151 for Howe since March.

While the number of local cases may have gone down, the reports from across the county were not as encouraging. As of Nov. 24, there were 351 active cases, up slightly from the 329 reported on the previous Tuesday. An additional nine people with COVID-19 died between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, bringing the county total to 102. Sherman reported 124 cases while Denison had 62.

The city with the third most cases in the county was Whitesboro with 37. That’s more than double the number reported last week. Pottsboro has also seen a significant uptick from 23 to 36 cases over the past week. Collinsville had 17 cases, Gunter had 16, Whitewright had 10 and Gordonville had 8. No other Grayson County city had more than 4 active cases as of Tuesday.

Area hospitals are nearing capacity. The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management reported Tuesday night that total hospital occupancy was at 93 percent, with ICU occupancy at 100 percent. COVID-19 accounted for nearly a third of all emergency room visits

Over the past week, the state reported more than 74,000 additional cases. There were nearly 14,000 reported on Tuesday alone, the most reported on a single day since the state began tracking cases in March. More than 20,750 Texans have died after testing positive for COVID-19.