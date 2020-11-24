Christmas town set to return

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne is about to be Christmas Town again. A committee of city officials, businesses and civic leaders have put together a three-weekend event designed to show off all that the city has to offer.

The festivities begin Dec. 5 with a 5:30 p.m. tree lighting ceremony at Dorothy Fielder Park. The event will feature live musical performances by students from Van Alstyne schools. Karate students, as well as students from Certain Music School and Fierce Motions in Dance, will perform during the evening too. There will also be a special interactive story time for the kiddos. Mayor Jim Atchison will light the tree around 7 p.m.

The following Saturday, Dec. 12 will bring the annual Christmas parade. Last year’s event attracted a record number of floats. While many area cities have canceled their parades this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Van Alstyne committee has decided to proceed cautiously.

“We’re going to be careful, but we’re going to go ahead and do the parade,” committee member and CDC/EDC Executive Director Rodney Williams said.

The parade will start at 2:30 new Sanford Elementary. It will proceed down Highway 5 and around the downtown square before ending at Dorothy Fielder Park. Santa himself will have a special float in the parade. After he gets to the park, he will spend the rest of the afternoon in the gazebo, posing for pictures and discussing those all-important Christmas wish lists.

Those interested in being in the parade have until Dec. 5 to sign up. More information can be found on the Van Alstyne is Christmas Town Facebook page.

Saturday, December 19 will feature a special movie night at the Van Alstyne Public library. Plans call for Polar Express shown outside, weather permitting. Starting at 5 p.m. there will be food trucks, crafts, and a mini-train for the kids. Mrs. Claus is also expected to make a special appearance. The movie is scheduled to begin in the main library parking lot at 6 p.m.