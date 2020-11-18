Local COVID no. show signs of hope

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

Grayson County COVID-19 numbers continue to be high, though there may be good news on the horizon.

As of Tuesday night, there were 30 active cases in Van Alstyne, two more than at the same time last week. Over the past seven days, the number of active cases had climbed to as high as 32 on Sunday. There have now been a total of 183 confirmed positive cases in the city since numbers begin being reported.

“The City is monitoring the rise in Covid-19 and will remain diligent in its attempts to facilitate a safe and healthy community,” Van Alstyne City Manager Lane Jones said.

The news appears to be even better in Howe, which had 38 actives cases on Sunday. That number had plummeted to 15 by Tuesday evening, 11 less than what was reported the previous week.

County-wide there were 329 active cases, up slightly from the 317 reported last Tuesday. 10. Sherman and Denison continue to have the highest number of active cases with 129 and 72 respectively. Van Alstyne had the third-highest number of cases followed by Pottsboro with 23, Whitesboro with 18, and Howe. Bells, Collinsville, and Whitewright each had eight cases. No other Grayson county city had more than six as of Tuesday.

The county also reported eight additional deaths between Nov. 10–17, bringing the total number of Coronavirus deaths to 93. Total hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy continue to be over 90 percent, with COVID-19 cases accounting for less than a quarter of the total. Statewide there have now been over 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with fatalities approaching 20,000.