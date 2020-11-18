VA Library hosts patriotic story time

Van Alstyne Leader

Local Air Fort veteran Terry Jallo has been associated with the American Legion for over 30 years. He’s been a member in Van Alstyne since 1995 and currently handles payroll for the local outpost. On Nov. 11, he read a book to children at the Van Alstyne Public Library about the words of the Pledge of Allegiance before leading everyone is a recitation of the Pledge. While many of the kids were probably too young to fully understands what it means to be a veteran, he says it was nice to speak with them even if the moms may have enjoyed it more than the kiddos.