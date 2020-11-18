Howe Christmas parade set for late afternoon Dec. 12

Staff reports

The Howe Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week that Howe’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Dubbed “Miracle on Haning Street” the route will be a familiar one to those who have attended the event before. Starting near the Howe Middle School, participants will proceed east on Duke Street and north on Highway 5. They will then circle downtown via Davis Street, Hughes Street and Haning Street, before turning south on King Street and heading back to the school.

According to the Chamber, the best place to watch the parade will be near downtown where music will fill the air. The event emcee will be located in front of the Chamber of Commerce office at 101 East Haning Street.

One thing that will be missing from this year’s festivities will be the meet Santa and Mrs. Claus area. his could not be done safely due to COVID-19 social distancing measures.

The parade was timed so that those wanting to participate in other area parades would have time to do them all. People who want to be in the Howe parade may still register at howechamber.com. They can begin lining up for the event at 3:45 p.m.