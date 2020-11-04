Howe ISD board members announced, other Election Day results

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne Leader

Howe ISD Board of Trustees (unofficial results)

*Clint Catching 1,447 votes 38.12%

*Lisa Tibbets 850 votes 22.39%

Charles Haley 770 votes 20.28%

Jeff Dailey 729 votes 19.20%

*Top two vote-getters are elected to the board

Clint Catching and Lisa Tibbets won seats on the Howe ISD Board of Trustees during Tuesday’s general election. The race featured four candidates vying for two seats that would go to the top two finishers.

Catching, who has been on the board for more than 6 years, was easily the top vote-getter with 38 percent. Tibbets, making who was making her first foray into elected office, earned 22 percent of the, topping third-place finisher Charles Haley by 80 votes.

“I am so excited,” Tibbets said. “I am ready to get going.”

Out of the 3,796 votes counted, only 546 were cast on Election Day. The vast majority of voters chose to take advantage of early voting.

As for the other election, Grayson county voters remained solidly Republican. While the national election margin was razor-thin, President Donald Trump won the county with more than 74 percent of the vote, topping former Vice President Joe Biden by nearly 50 points.

Sen. John Cornyn’s margin of error over rival MJ Hegar was also much higher than the statewide total. He also earned nearly three quarters compared to less than 54 percent of the vote across the state.

All other Republican candidates on the ballot garnered similar numbers, leaving Democrats without a single victory in the county.

More than 67 percent of Grayson County voters turned out for the election. That was a big increase from the 60 percent that participated in the 2016 presidential election and the 53 percent who participated in the 2018 midterms. Out of the 59,010 who cast their votes, 45,711 of them took advantage of early voting.