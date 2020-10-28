Howe ISD to provide free means

Staff reports

Howe ISD Superintendent Kevin Wilson announced Oct. 26 that school meals will be free for the remainder of the school year.

As part of its response to COVID-19, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a waiver program that allows qualifying school districts to extend the National School Lunch Program’s Summer Seamless Option throughout the years.

Under the plan, eligible districts can provide free breakfast and lunch to all students no matter their financial situation. This does not include extra items like ice cream and snacks, which will still be available, but only for purchase.

“We hope this program eases the burden on any family whose income has been negatively affected by the pandemic,” Wilson said. “Stay well, Bulldogs!”