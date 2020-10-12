Then, now and for the future: Telling Austin’s story for 150 years

American-Statesman Staff

Throughout the year leading up to our 150th birthday on July 27, 2021, we are taking a look back at our roots and the development of Austin American-Statesman and the thriving city we serve.

Our 150th anniversary coverage so far:

The Statesman’s early years: Born in the shadow of slavery

Inside the Statesman’s first edition

Our editor addressed the Statesman’s founding through the lens of history.

The Statesman has had more than a dozen homes in Austin. See where the newsroom has moved through the years.

Help to support local journalism by subscribing to the Statesman today in print or digital-only/