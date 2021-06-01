SGLY: Game changer

By Tiffany Chartier

Special to the Van Alstyne Leader

Sunshine will soon paint freckles and friendships in life’s landscape as we slip into summertime like a pair of favorite jeans. Chilled lemonade will be sold at stands served by kids with sticky fingers and broad smiles. Bikes will be parked by basketball courts, wet swim trunks will dampen car seats, and the soles of our feet will become hot as we run to meet the ice-cream truck driving down neighborhood streets.

With the present blooms of spring, we see a resurgence of activity in places that have been closed or restricted due to the impact of COVID. Picnics are once again being packed and parks populated. Teams are playing on fields as fans cheer in the stands. We are getting back in the game, so to speak, but the game has changed.

Some are bolting from their homes, excited to be in the company of all the people they have missed. Others have become accustomed to being less approachable and feel more secure behind bolted doors. In a world overstimulated by information, it is often difficult to make an informed decision between competing theories, opinions, and even facts. Thankfully, the chaos around us does not have to be calmed for us to be calm. We can find rest and restoration, knowing only God can offer eternal renewal.

“‘Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light’” (Matthew 11:28-30).

As we welcome the upcoming months of sunshine, may we be mindful that God is the source of true light. When we bask in His continual brightness, we cannot help but be aglow ourselves. We reflect God’s character the more we trust in Him for our stability and peace.

Are you currently allowing His light to guide you? God may prepare you to fully trust in Him by changing your perspective more than your circumstances.

Unforeseen circumstances happen to us all: a diagnosis, family conflicts, economic stress, accidents, etc. Our best plans can be altered in a matter of moments. We may eventually get back in the game, but the game has changed. Thankfully, we can give praise to the Lord who remains unchanged. His love never ceases to transform, redeem, and radiate to His children and through His Word. Our Savior provides light and life.

“In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it” (John 1:4-5).

What fear, frustration, or situation have you not released from your limited influence into God’s ultimate control? God provides life-giving power to sustain and satisfy you today and for eternity, no matter how your best plans may or may not have turned out. What do you need to turn over to the Lord today?

“The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever” (1 John 2:17).

Be encouraged. By following the Light, we have help navigating our way with prayer, faith, and truth. We may not always know the “why” or completely understand the “why not’s,” but we can depend upon God to strengthen and stabilize us in unstable seasons.

In God’s way and by God’s will, we can remain and persevere on our mission field. No matter how much life’s game changes, God is the ultimate game-changer.

“So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal” (2 Corinthians 4:18).

SGLY, dear reader.

(Smile, God Loves You.)

Tiffany Kaye Chartier is a Christian author and opinion columnist. Submit feedback and connect for more soul lifts on Facebook: Tiffany Kaye Chartier; Instagram:@tiffanysgly; and Twitter: @tiffanychartier. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group.