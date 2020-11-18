Lost In Suburbia classic column: Thanks for Thanksgiving

Tracy Beckerman

More Content Now

Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

*****

On Thanksgiving, it’s customary to remember all the things that you’re thankful for. Of course, everyone always gives thanks for the big things … family, food, your health, your home … but no one ever thinks about all the little things that make life so good.

First off, I’m thankful for banana bread. Banana bread had never played an important role in my life until this year. Suddenly, without any explicable reason, I became obsessed with banana bread … with chocolate chips … a lot of them. Low calorie? I think not. But it did get me through some tough times and when I say tough times I mean when I couldn’t get my hands on any sourdough starter.

I’m thankful for my dog. He’s a really good boy. I’m also thankful for my husband. Mostly because he cleans up after the dog when the dog gets sick. I call that a win-win situation.

I’m really thankful my parents didn’t name me Rebecca. Because then when I got married I would have been Becky Beckerman. I know I’d never be able to order anything over the phone because the salespeople would burst out laughing when I told them my name.

I have to call Neutrogena and thank them for coming out with a product that treats acne and wrinkles in one. I don’t know how they did that because one needs to be dried out and the other needs to be moisturized, but I’m glad they did. It saves me at least 30 seconds when I’m getting ready in the morning.

I’m thankful I’m not a goldfish. There’s a crazy lady in the suburbs who has six goldfish and she named them all Larry. I’m not naming names, but she does look a lot like me. Okay she is me. I thought it made sense to name them all Larry because I couldn’t tell them apart. Sorry Larry. All of you.

I’m thankful I don’t live in a part of the country that’s warm all year round. If I had to worry about bathing suit season for 12 months straight, I’d have a nervous breakdown.

I’m truly thankful that worms don’t come into the house.

I’m really thankful I gave away all the rest of our Halloween candy.

I’m thankful for my children … especially when they pick up all their dirty clothes from the floor and put them in the hamper without being told. (I know you kids read my column, so pick up your clothes and put them in the hamper!)

I’m thankful someone invented those screens that you put on your gutters so the fallen leaves don’t collect in there and block the water from draining so it doesn’t leak into your living room and ruin your new paint job. I would be more thankful if we actually had the foresight to buy some of those before that happened.

I’m thankful that after I had children, my feet got bigger but my hips got smaller and not the other way around.

On a more serious note, I’m very thankful for all of my readers and I’m grateful for your kind letters. I cherish all three of them.

This is a repeated Lost in Suburbia column, which has appeared in GateHouse Media newspapers since 2008. As Tracy Beckerman's main column is shifting focus - her kids are grown and she has moved back to the city - we are rerunning her earlier work for readers who may have missed these the first time around.