GEORGETOWN — In a scoreboard-lighting second half, that saw 42 points scored through a quarter-and-a-half, the East View defense came up with a pair of critical defensive stands as the Patriots hung on for a hard-earned District 13-5A Division II opening 42-35 win over Elgin at Birklebach Field.

The first of the defensive stops came as Elgin marched from its own 41 to the Patriot 29. After Wildcat quarterback Peter McFarland scooted around left end for nine yards. The Patriot defensed bowed its neck and pushed the visitors back and on 4th-and-2, Aron Olague led a host of teammates thwarting Lyndon Rangel who was dumped for a two-yard loss.

It didn’t take long for the Patriot defense to make its second big play, as Elgin’s Trey I’som scooped up a fumble putting the Eagles in business on the Patriot 32 with 1:15 remaining.

After Rangel picked up seven yards on first down, Michael Sedwick was in perfect position to intercept McFarlin on his own 1-yard line with 34 seconds remaining to seal the win for the Patriots (1-2, 1-0 District 13-5A Division II).

East View forged a 21-14 halftime lead as Isaiah Quinton-Jackson scored twice and Tyler Huerta broke free for a 68-yard scoring jaunt just 1:40 before intermission.

Quinton-Jackson culminated his evening with the tie-breaking score in the fourth as he broke free on a 58-yard run to paydirt, his fourth score of the night.

Of his game-winning run, Quinton-Jackson gushed, "I just trusted in my o-line and I knew they could get the job done. I ran behind it and we executed it well in practice and that is how it showed up in the game tonight."

The Patriots churned out 326 yards on the ground as Quinton-Jackson led all ball carriers with 150 yards on 17 carries, while Huerta also topped the century mark by finishing with 117 yards in just nine totes.

Patriot Quarterback Peyton Adams was efficient through the air as he completed 11 of 13 for 103 yards along with a 16-yard scoring toss to Charles Ross.

Elgin’s offense ran through McFarlin as the senior signal caller led all Wildcats with 122 yards on the ground which included a six-yard score to tie the game at 21 on the opening possession of the second half.

Rangel accounted for three Wildcat touchdowns, scoring on runs of 3, 4 and 5 yards.

Next up for East View is a trip to Brenham next Friday to face the district favorite Cubs.

"We’re playing a solid team (Brenham), and we are going to have to continue to improve and play better to come out on top," commented Patriot coach Jerod Fikac.

Elgin (0-2, 0-1) will look for its first district win as the Wildcats host Cedar Creek on Friday.