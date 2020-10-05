DIG, SET, SPIKE

In a competitive week in Central Texas volleyball, Austin High entered the week unbeaten and ranked on top of the local Class 6A poll but lost to Westlake on Tuesday 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 26-25 and Lake Travis on Friday 25-19, 26-24, 25-19. Arden Besecker had 10 kills and 10 digs for Lake Travis while Jamison Wheeler had nine kills. Campbell Cook chipped in with eight kills for the Cavs.

Cedar Ridge had perhaps the most impressive week in school history as the Raiders went on the road to beat Vista Ridge in four sets after losing the first set and then beat Round Rock at home in five sets Friday night. Alexis Ford pounded out 18 kills against Vista Ridge and 22 against the Dragons while setter Faith Cox notched 51 assists against Round Rock.

The Dragons beat Hutto 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 Tuesday as Kelly Swyers had 10 kills while Bastrop beat Johnson 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 as Crystal Creek slammed 15 kills for the Bears and Briana Mutschink notched 31 assists.

Hendrickson beat Bastrop 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15. Creek led Bastrop with 19 kills while Katherine Neille had 15 kills and Karys Dove had 40 assists for the Hawks. Hendrickson then beat Cedar Creek 25-20, 25-9, 25-13 as Neille had nine kills and Dove finished with 26 assists. Cedar Creek was led by Victoria Rodriguez with four kills.

Giddings has won five straight matches and moved into first place in district play after the Buffs downed Smithville 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 then improved to 5-0 in district by beating La Grange 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 25-12.

Wimberley took a pair of wins. The Texans beat Canyon Lake 25-15, 22-25, 25-9, 25-15 behind 30 assists from Jordan McFarland and 14 kills by Paige Crawford. Holly Harwood served five aces and Layla Dubisson had four blocks while libero Rhyan Masur had 22 digs. Earlier, Wimberley swept Bandera 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 as Harwood and Crawford had nine kills each. Brina Jones had three blocks and McFarland had 14 assists. Masur collected 13 digs.

In a titanic contest in Class 5A, New Braunfels Canyon defeated 10-time district champion Dripping Springs 25-17, 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 as Kyla Malone collected 13 kills and Erin Jones had 26 assists for the Cougars. Sophomore standout Mackenzie Plante had 21 kills for the Tigers.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Katie Hashman, senior, Westlake: Hashman, a UCLA beach volleyball pledge, had 13 kills and played sensational defense as the Chaps handed Austin High its first loss of the season in a four-set thriller. She then led the Chaps to a sweep of Bowie Friday night and a share of first place with Lake Travis, which Westlake will play Tuesday.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Cedar Ridge: The Raiders handed two rivals their first district losses of the season last week as they beat Vista Ridge on Tuesday and then clipped Round Rock on Friday. First-year head coach Eric Soto has the Raiders serving aggressively and believing they can win. Cedar Ridge will face Vandegrift on Tuesday and defending district champion and co-leader Westwood on Friday.

MATCHES TO WATCH

Tuesday

Hendrickson at Pflugerville, 6:30 p.m.

Vista Ridge at Westwood, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake at Lake Travis, 6:30 p.m.

Dripping Springs at Boerne Champion, 7 p.m.

Lockhart at Anderson, 7 p.m.

McCallum at Ann Richards, 7 p.m.

Butch Hart, American-Statesman correspondent