Saturday

Oct 3, 2020 at 4:54 AM


FRIDAY’S SCORES


A&M Consolidated 48, Leander Rouse 21


Abbott 73, Blum 28


Abilene Christian 44, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 32


Abilene Cooper 30, Abilene 20


Abilene Wylie 24, Lubbock Monterey 6


Aledo 34, Frisco Lone Star 32


Allen 52, Humble Atascocita 27


Alpine 14, Big Lake Reagan County 12


Amarillo 49, Midland 17


Amarillo Caprock 18, Canyon Randall 17


Amarillo River Road 41, Stinnett West Texas 14


Amarillo San Jacinto 72, Midland Trinity 38


Anahuac 24, Hardin 14


Andrews 51, Hereford 7


Angleton 21, Bellaire Episcopal 10


Anna def. Paris, forfeit


Anthony 48, Iraan 6


Anton 56, Paducah 6


Argyle 48, Melissa 28


Arlington Lamar 19, Waxahachie 7


Arlington Martin 37, The Woodlands College Park 0


Arlington Pantego Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 7


Atlanta 28, Gladewater Sabine 14


Aubrey 45, Godley 42


Austin Akins 33, Bastrop Cedar Creek 23


Austin High 65, Pflugerville Connally 14


Austin Hill Country 72, Concordia 23


Austin LBJ 35, Manor 19


Austin Regents 44, SA St. Anthony's 6


Austin St. Michael 34, CC John Paul 7


Austin Veritas 76, Austin Royals 60


Austin Westlake 56, Hewitt Midway 0


Avalon 45, Gholson 0


Azle 61, Everman 48


Baird 64, Lueders-Avoca 18


Bastrop 40, West Ouachita, La. 37


Baytown Christian 50, CC Wings 0


Baytown Goose Creek 34, Pasadena South Houston 13


Baytown Lee 41, Santa Fe 14


Baytown Sterling 19, Clute Brazoswood 16


Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 59, Grand Saline 7


Blanco 41, Fischer Canyon Lake 40


Blooming Grove 18, Edgewood 15


Boerne Geneva 32, Austin Hyde Park 19


Boerne-Champion 55, SA MacArthur 0


Booker 48, Boys Ranch 7


Bowie Gold-Burg 55, Forestburg 19


Boyd 33, Whitesboro 12


Bridge City 27, Hamshire-Fannett 20


Brock 60, Paradise 21


Brookesmith 55, Bluff Dale 0


Brookshire Royal 23, Austin Northeast 6


Bruni 70, Benavides 20


Bryan Allen Academy 58, Medina 8


Bryan Brazos Christian 32, Tomball Homeschool 30


Bryan Rudder 63, Pflugerville Weiss 56


Bryan St. Joseph 50, Spring Branch Living Rock 0


Buda Hays 45, Dripping Springs 28


Buffalo 61, Florence 26


Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27


Buna 38, Cleveland Tarkington 31


Burleson 26, Keller Timber Creek 20, OT


Burton 36, Snook 0


Bushland 46, Lubbock Estacado 7


Bynum 49, Cranfills Gap 42


Byron Nelson 33, Grapevine 25


CC Calallen 28, Kerrville Tivy 0


CC London 39, Skidmore-Tynan 14


CC Miller 62, CC Ray 0


CC Moody 35, Gregory-Portland 28


CC West Oso 17, San Diego 16


Callisburg 46, Chico 0


Calvert 53, Coolidge 7


Canadian 52, Hugoton, Kan. 14


Canton 20, Hillsboro 7


Canyon 40, Levelland 0


Carrollton Smith 14, Carrollton Creekview 7


Carthage 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7


Castroville Medina Valley 23, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7


Cedar Hill 28, Arlington 21


Cedar Hill Trinity 54, Pulaski Robinson, Ark. 0


Cedar Park 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14


Cedar Park Summit 60, Lometa 12


Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Leander 7


Channelview 24, Katy Cinco Ranch 21


Charlotte 35, La Pryor 0


Cherokee 65, Zephyr 8


Chester 45, Houston Mt. Carmel 0


Childress 58, Amarillo Highland Park 14


China Spring 52, Jarrell 20


Clear Brook 31, Friendswood 7


Clear Falls 38, Pasadena Memorial 17


Cleburne 59, Jacksonville 8


Cleveland 60, Houston Northbrook 27


Clint 61, El Paso 15


Coldspring-Oakhurst 48, Trinity 14


Comfort 34, Hondo 20


Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 7


Coppell 42, Garland Sachse 35


Covington 55, Penelope 26


Crawford 49, Tolar 17


Crockett 49, Elkhart 0


Cross Plains 33, Hico 12


Cypress Bridgeland 27, Alvin Shadow Creek 21


Cypress Fairbanks 44, Cypress Park 27


D'Hanis 42, Sabinal 12


Dalhart 56, Stratford 26


Dallas Hillcrest 35, Dallas Adams 7


Dallas Parish Episcopal 50, Argyle Liberty Christian 24


De Kalb 28, Pattonville Prairiland 21


De Soto 37, Converse Judson 0


Decatur 69, Burkburnett 0


Denton Braswell 38, Keller 37, OT


Denton Ryan 23, Denton Guyer 20


Deweyville 50, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6


Diboll 47, Huntington 0


Dickinson 38, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21


Duncanville 41, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3


EP Americas 28, EP Del Valle 20


EP Andress 30, EP Franklin 20


EP Bel Air 55, Clint Mountain View 6


EP Coronado 16, EP Chapin 10


EP Eastwood 74, EP Hanks 36


EP Montwood 42, EP Burges 28


EP Riverside 42, EP Jefferson 14


EP Ysleta 35, EP Socorro 8


Eastland 91, Panhandle 71


Edna 36, Orange Grove 14


El Paso Eastlake 59, EP Parkland 25


Elysian Fields 44, Harleton 20


Evant 52, Blanket 28


FW Arlington Heights 42, FW Wyatt 14


FW Benbrook 40, FW Western Hills 0


FW Brewer 24, Keller Central 21


FW Nolan 38, Midland Christian 21


FW Southwest Christian 66, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0


Floresville 45, SA Southwest 21


Follett 58, Silverton 13


Fort Bend Kempner 33, Alvin 13


Fort Bend Willowridge 16, Fort Bend Dulles 15


Fort Worth THESA 28, Milford 22


Franklin 63, Riesel 21


Frisco Heritage 42, Saginaw 35


Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Corsicana 31


Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20


Frisco Wakeland 35, Richardson Pearce 7


Galena Park 34, Conroe Caney Creek 20


Galveston Ball 23, Texas City 20


Garland 48, Richardson 28


Garland Lakeview Centennial 35, Irving MacArthur 7


Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14


Geronimo Navarro 81, Manor New Tech 0


Gilmer Union Hill 46, Saint Jo 29


Gladewater 61, New Boston 16


Glen Rose 62, Mineral Wells 17


Gordon 66, Aspermont 60


Gorman 48, Perrin-Whitt 12


Grand Prairie 18, McKinney Boyd 12


Grandview 65, Whitney 8


Groesbeck 68, Eustace 20


Groom 62, Miami 14


Gunter 41, Bells 7


Gustine 52, Rochelle 37


Hamilton 52, Valley Mills 22


Hamlin 14, Windthorst 0


Happy 54, Meadow 0


Harper 34, Brackett 6


Hawkins 32, Beckville 6


Haynesville, La. 35, Pineland West Sabine 29


Hearne 41, Rosebud-Lott 0


Hebbronville 66, Falfurrias 7


Hemphill 34, Kountze 0


Henderson 29, Athens 0


Hermleigh 55, Bronte 6


Holland 26, Thorndale 21


Houston King 42, Houston Strake Jesuit 27


Houston Kinkaid 21, Fort Bend Christian 14


Houston Langham Creek 42, Jersey Village 19


Houston Spring Woods 21, Pasadena 14


Houston St. Pius X 47, Tomball Concordia 14


Houston The Village 49, Houston Lutheran North 48


Hughes Springs 34, Ore City 6


Huntsville 48, Willis 17


Hutto 35, Waco 21


Imperial Buena Vista 60, Sanderson 14


Ingleside 40, Uvalde 33


Iola 42, Somerville 36


Ira 72, Loraine 26


Irving Faustina Academy 61, Melissa CHANT 16


Jasper 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0


Jayton 48, Roby 0


Joaquin 28, Garrison 17


John Cooper 56, Houston Lutheran South 13


Jonesboro 60, Bryson 14


Joshua 18, FW Polytechnic 6


Joshua Johnson County 75, Morgan 27


Jourdanton 45, Poteet 21


Justin Northwest 63, McKinney North 49


Karnes City 32, Banquete 6


Katy Paetow 38, Katy Morton Ranch 35


Kaufman 56, Carrollton Ranchview 6


Kennedale 57, FW Dunbar 0


Kerens 21, Dawson 13


Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 60, SA St. Gerard 13


Killeen Harker Heights 49, Georgetown East View 21


Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21


Krum 63, Venus 29


La Vernia 55, Pearsall 6


Lago Vista 63, Austin LASA 0


Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 63, Oakwood 13


Lamesa Klondike 74, Whitharral 28


Lazbuddie 28, Kress 22


League City Clear Creek 28, Deer Park 14


Leakey 51, Bulverde Bracken 34


Lenorah Grady 62, Robert Lee 14


Lewisville 48, Wylie 15


Lewisville Flower Mound 29, Garland Naaman Forest 9


Lewisville Marcus 27, McKinney 10


Lewisville The Colony 24, North Crowley 21


Liberty Hill 44, Del Valle 27


Lindale 52, Tyler Chapel Hill 6


Little River Academy 45, McGregor 42


Lockney 51, Memphis 22


Logos Prep 66, Galveston O'Connell 42


Longview 53, Marshall 21


Longview Pine Tree 63, Crandall 28


Lubbock 28, Fort Stockton 12


Lubbock Christian 52, Weatherford Christian 13


Lubbock Coronado 28, Lubbock Cooper 0


Lucas Lovejoy 48, Sulphur Springs 13


Lufkin 31, Nederland 28


Lyford 33, Premont 7


Magnolia 35, Brenham 10


Malakoff 77, Teague 0


Mansfield Summit 33, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6


Manvel 53, Crosby 20


Marble Falls 34, Elgin 33


Marion 27, Lytle 7


Mart 50, Chilton 0


Mason 48, Center Point 7


Matador Motley County 46, Petersburg 20


May 57, Newcastle 0


McCamey 40, Petrolia 12


McKinney Christian 59, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0


Mertzon Irion County 78, Blackwell 52


Mesquite Poteet 40, West Mesquite 14


Midland Greenwood 39, Pecos 10


Midland Lee 31, Amarillo Tascosa 21


Midlothian 49, Forney 13


Midlothian Heritage 56, Alvarado 23


Milano 24, Bartlett 6


Mineola 55, Bonham 23


Montgomery 36, Dayton 14


Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7


Mount Vernon 45, Commerce 20


Mullin 60, Veribest 40


Natalia 19, Odem 7


Nazareth 74, White Deer 50


New Braunfels 35, Seguin 20


New Braunfels Canyon 35, SA Northside Clark 7


New Braunfels Christian 74, SA Castle Hills 27


New Caney 33, Humble Kingwood Park 13


New Caney Porter 33, Montgomery Lake Creek 21


New Waverly 38, Warren 0


Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 0


Normangee 54, Groveton 20


North Forney 30, Little Elm 14


Oglesby 54, Prairie Lea 8


Olney 50, Detroit 14


Olton 54, Smyer 28


Omaha Pewitt 21, Hooks 20


Overton 35, Pineland West Sabine 29


Palacios 33, Mathis 13


Palestine 42, Mabank 13


Palmer 58, Corsicana Mildred 13


Pampa 41, Perryton 35


Paris Chisum 27, Redwater 22


Pasadena Dobie 42, Houston St. Thomas 14


Pearland 28, Houston Memorial 7


Pflugerville 21, Round Rock McNeil 14


Pilot Point 52, Bowie 21


Plainview 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 14


Plano John Paul II 31, Dallas Bishop Lynch 0


Plano West 28, North Mesquite 14


Pleasanton 55, Kingsville King 7


Ponder 26, Peaster 20


Port Arthur Memorial 27, Barbers Hill 23


Port Neches-Groves 40, Beaumont United 37


Pottsboro 63, Emory Rains 24


Price Carlisle 17, Big Sandy 0


Princeton 50, South Garland 20


Prosper 29, Euless Trinity 21


Quanah 38, Archer City 20


Queen City 20, New Diana 3


Ralls 46, New Home 15


Rankin 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6


Red Oak Ovilla 46, Kennedale Fellowship 0


Rice 50, Dallas Gateway 13


Richardson Berkner 33, Dallas White 21


Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Plano East 21


Richland Springs 68, SA FEAST 16


Rio Vista 69, Itasca 20


Rockdale 42, Cameron Yoe 9


Rockwall 60, Dallas Jesuit 38, 4OT


Rogers 43, Clifton 7


Ropesville Ropes 28, Crosbyton 16


Rosenberg Terry 25, Rosenberg Lamar 19


Rotan 76, Hart 26


Round Rock 35, Belton 33


Rule 54, Lorenzo 47


Runge 26, Louise 24


SA Antonian 42, SA Holy Cross 14


SA Atonement 46, New Braunfels Baptist 0


SA Central Catholic 42, SA Christian 24


SA Northside Warren 21, SA Northside Taft 14


SA Roosevelt 27, SA East Central 20


SA Southside 14, Rockport-Fulton 7


Sadler S&S Consolidated 44, Lone Oak 19


Salado 40, Mexia 21


Salado 63, Gatesville 3


San Angelo Lake View 49, Fabens 20


San Augustine 45, Saratoga West Hardin 0


San Marcos 26, Lockhart 25


San Marcos Baptist Academy 40, Marble Falls Faith 38


Sanger 35, Vernon 3


Santa Anna 58, Valera Panther Creek 6


Santo 60, Ranger 0


Schertz Clemens 35, San Angelo Central 0


Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6


Seminole 28, Monahans 21


Seymour 46, Electra 0


Shallowater 57, Brownfield 6


Shiner St. Paul 49, Temple Central Texas 28


Sierra Blanca 39, Fort Davis 32


Silsbee 14, Liberty 7


Smithson Valley 31, SA Madison 6


Somerset 30, CC Tuloso-Midway 26


Southlake Carroll 72, Rockwall-Heath 57


Splendora 52, Shepherd 0


Spring Westfield 37, Fort Bend Hightower 28


Spur 48, Whiteface 0


Stephenville 59, Brownwood 34


Sterling City 48, Eden 0


Strawn 88, FW Covenant Classical 70


Sudan 46, Plains 14


Sunray 44, Shamrock 0


Sweetwater 47, Snyder 28


Taft 35, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0


Temple 28, Magnolia West 13


Temple Holy Trinity 68, Round Rock Christian 20


Tenaha 41, Colmesneil 0


Texarkana Texas 24, Denison 3


The Woodlands 40, Houston Lamar 14


The Woodlands Christian 35, Houston Westbury Christian 16


Thrall 15, Bruceville-Eddy 13


Three Way 61, Moran 14


Tomball 37, Waller 27


Tomball Memorial 66, Beaumont West Brook 63


Tomball Rosehill 31, Bay Area Christian 7


Tornillo 36, San Elizario 30


Tribe Consolidated 66, Jubilee 16


Troup 42, Spencer, Ga. 0


Troy 49, Lorena 41


Tulia 47, Dimmitt 18


Turkey Valley 45, Lefors 0


Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Hallettsville 21


Tyler Grace Community 55, Beaumont Kelly 15


Tyler Heat 46, Fruitvale 0


Tyler Kings Academy 52, Longview Heritage 28


Tyler Legacy 40, Tyler 28


Ulysses, Kan. 20, Borger 7


Universal City Randolph 41, SA Cole 0


Van 35, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14


Van Horn 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 0, OT


Vanderbilt Industrial 42, Aransas Pass 0


Vega 28, Clarendon 22


WF Hirschi 42, Lake Worth 20


WF Rider 42, Frisco Independence 35


Waco Connally 49, Robinson 7


Waco La Vega 62, Waxahachie Life 0


Waco Live Oak Classical 88, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 68


Waco Methodist 34, Legacy Classical Christian 12


Waco University 46, Granbury 35


Waco Vanguard 48, Rockwall Heritage 0


Water Valley 70, Roscoe Highland 32


Weatherford 15, Crowley 14


Wellington 60, Valley View 8


Wellman-Union 68, Loop 45


West Orange-Stark 47, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7


Westbrook 69, Garden City 24


Wheeler 53, Gruver 22


White Oak 34, Jefferson 33


Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20


Whitewright 41, Blue Ridge 7


Wildorado 63, McLean 25


Williamson County Home School 54, Austin NYOS 8


Willow Park Trinity Christian 61, FW Calvary 21


Wilson 57, Cotton Center 12


Wink 34, Crane 20


Winnsboro 56, Howe 7


Winona 26, Quitman 6


Wolfe City 13, Honey Grove 6


Wolfforth Frenship 49, Burleson Centennial 42


Woodsboro 19, Pettus 8


Woodville 34, Kirbyville 14


Worthing 14, Houston Kashmere 6


Wylie East 42, Irving Nimitz 18


Yorktown 62, Agua Dulce 14


THURSDAY’S SCORES


Ackerly Sands 58, Afton Patton Springs 12


Alpha Omega 70, Katy Faith West 6


Amarillo Caprock 18, Canyon Randall 17


Amherst 0, Claude 0


Arlington Bowie 29, Mansfield 21


Arlington Houston 43, FW South Hills 0


Austin Vandegrift 44, Killeen Ellison 7


Callisburg 46, Chico 0


Canutillo 17, EP Austin 16


Clint Horizon 40, EP Bowie 20


Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 57, CC King 20


Denton 32, FW Chisholm Trail 16


EP Pebble Hills 58, EP El Dorado 40


Fort Bend Marshall 7, Fort Bend Elkins 0


Frisco 31, Frisco Reedy 0


Frisco Centennial 38, Lake Dallas 15


Galena Park North Shore 30, Klein Collins 23


Grand Oaks 56, Klein Forest 36


Hedley 34, Guthrie 18


Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12


Humble 35, Cypress Springs 14


Katy Taylor 26, Richmond George Ranch 14


Kyle Lehman 61, Austin Navarro 0


La Porte 27, Houston Clear Lake 3


Lake Travis 63, Round Rock Westwood 20


Moe & Gene Johnson 56, Austin Crockett 8


Muenster 54, Waco Texas Wind 0


N. Richland Hills Richland 53, FW Paschal 0


North Forney 30, Little Elm 14


North Garland 32, Irving 0


Northwest Eaton 17, Mansfield Legacy 7


Pearland Dawson 34, Cypress Falls 10


Pflugerville 21, Round Rock McNeil 14


Pflugerville Hendrickson 24, Killeen 17


Plainview 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 14


Prosper 29, Euless Trinity 21


Round Rock Stony Point 30, Austin Bowie 27


SA Churchill 19, SA Alamo Heights 7


SA Johnson 35, SA Northside O'Connor 21


SA Northside Stevens 42, SA Northside Holmes 20


SA Veterans Memorial 33, Leander Glenn 13


South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 26


Timpson 41, Shelbyville 25


Victoria East 28, CC Carroll 0


Vinton, La. 6, Vidor 0


Wimberley 45, Alice 13