The Van Alstyne High School men’s cross country team came home with a victory from the Denison Cross Country meet held on Sept. 26.

The team won with its five runners finishing in the top 20 overall.

The team was led by the overall men’s champion Blake Hyatt, who ran a 18:09.

Alex Perperridis was the fourth-place finisher, while Dylan Geller finished ninth, Landon Williams came in twelfth and and Jordan Ayers was twentieth.

The Panthers topped teams from Farmersville, Bonham, Howe, John Paul II, Texoma Christian and Bells in their division.

Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers finished third overall in team standings at the meet.

Kate Carson was the top overall finisher with her cousin, Margie, also medaling with a third-place finish.

Abbi Boyd finished eighteenth, Olyvia Trantham came in nineteenth and Kennessa Mullins finished in twenty-third place.