CREEDMOOR – We showed up as usual on the first of September at Bobby Schmidt’s dove hunting field out close to the airport, ready for a blazing hot day in the sun, with lots of doves and steady shooting.

Some us were wearing our masks and some weren’t. I bumped elbows with them and stayed close to the truck, leaving early for the far side of the field where we planned to hunt.

What we got that morning, though, were plenty of low clouds and a little bit of a breeze. That meant not much of a sweat trail down my back into the waistband of my jeans. We still needed water for hydration but nothing like years past.

My usual hunting partner, Bill Ramsdell, didn’t bring his Labrador Charlie and I didn’t bring my Springer Spaniel Ceilidh. We both thought it would be too hot. Plus Charlie is just about finished with his hunting days and there would have been too much of a chance of pushing one or both of them over the limit in terms of the heat.

The morning started off pretty nicely, with a steady stream of mourning doves sweeping in from north of the nearby elementary school and shooting through a hole in our line some 200 yards from where Ramsdell and I set up.

I moved my chair and decoy down that way and set up with my back to a gigantic field planted in hay grazer, facing the sunflower field that Schmidt had shredded into squares the week before. Doves from all over South Austin and the downtown white-wings love that field, which has given us prime shooting over the years.

But things were tough without my dog sprinting out to pick up birds that I know were dead when they hit the ground. Finding them was tough on the dry gumbo soil of the field.

I proceeded to begin losing birds that were falling on seemingly open ground. That started with a double that began my morning. The second bird fell right in the middle of a dim road that circled the sunflower field and I found that one easily.

However, the first bird folded and bounced down and I mentally marked that spot before swinging on the second bird. I found the second one after some searching but the first one was gone when I got to where I was sure he’d fallen.

That was frustrating all by itself but I proceeded to lose six birds no more than five steps into the hay grazer, a frustrating development to be sure. I finally got disgusted and packed up the six I’d found and went back to the front where everyone was gathering to talk over the day and clean birds.

I figured I’d done enough to the birds without going ahead and killing another bunch to finish out a legal limit of doves.

It was a good, though frustrating, day, but we were able to knock the dust off our boots after spending six months locked in the house.

Plus there’s still lots of time left for dove hunting, including the latter part of the South Texas zone where white-wings and mourning doves will keep busy through November 1. Then the late season will pick up Dec. 18 and run through Jan. 23. The North Zone and Central Zone will run through Nov. 12 and Nov. 1 respectively and then reopen Dec. 18 through Jan. 3 and Jan. 14. North Zone hunters can hunt through Nov. 12 while the Central Zone closes Nov. 1.