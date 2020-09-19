BLANCO Eight different Blanco players scored touchdowns in a dominant 61-6 win over Bandera.

The Panthers controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, paving the way for their explosive skill players on offense and shutting down the visiting team.

"The kids did a good job," Blanco head coach Bill Tesch said. "They threw out a bunch of different fronts and we had to adjust, but we overcame all that stuff."

Blanco (2-1) took control from the first play from scrimmage, marching directly down the field with a methodical drive capped by a 24-yard touchdown run by Walker Alexander to make the score 7-0 with 8:52 to go in the first half.

After a three-and-out forced by the Panther defense, Alexander struck again, this time from 15 yards out to stretch the lead to 13-0 with 2:23 left to play in the first.

Early in the second quarter the Panthers dusted off their passing game. Baylor Smith found Preston Guinn with a 73-yard bomb. The two-point conversion stretched the lead to 21-0 Panthers with 11:46 to go in the half.

Less than two minutes later, Smith added a second touchdown, this time on the ground, rumbling 58 yards through the Bandera (0-3) defense to go up 27-0.

Devin Newsome added to the rout when he scored on a sweep around the right end from 31 yards out, pushing the Panther lead to 34-0. Just before halftime Newsome returned a Bandera punt 68 yards to the Bulldog 2-yard line, setting up a Nathan Tomlinson touchdown plunge on the next play to make the score 41-0 with less than a minute to go before the halftime buzzer.

The Panther backups continued the team’s mastery of the line of scrimmage. Backup quarterback Gavin Young scored from 21 yards out, running back Deonte Hector rumbled for a 28-yard score and sophomore Cade Cress found pay dirt on a 10-yard run.

"It makes it easy when the second team goes out there and you’re calling the same plays and getting pretty much the same results," Tesch said. "The second-team guys want to score just as much as the first."

The Bulldogs’ Brock Johnson got his team on the board with a nine-yard scamper just before the end of the game to avoid the shutout.

Blanco has another nondistrict tuneup next week against neighboring Johnson City.