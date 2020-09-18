At the S&S Ram cross country meet, the Van Alstyne Panther boys team came home with a third-place finish, and the girls with a fifth-place performance.

Blake Hyatt was the top finisher for the Panthers. You do not often see finishes like that after running over three miles, but Hyatt was just .3 seconds behind the winner.

After the race, Hyatt said, "That was a fun race."

The teen was proud of his personal record, a 16:20.82 finish, despite coming up just a little short.

Two other Top-20 performances came from Alex Perperridis in twelfth place, and Dylan Geller in the thirteenth spot. There was also a fifth-place finish for the Lady Panthers by Kate Carson, and an eighth-place finish by Margie Carson.

The cross country team will run again Sept. 26 in Denison.