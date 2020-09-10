The Lady Panthers are starting their journey into district play, their first in the 4A division.

The volleyball team will play away Friday in Anna.

The new district opponents for the Lady Panthers are Anna, Aubrey, Celina, Gainesville, Melissa and Sanger.

The Lady Panthers lost freshman Riley Ross to a season-ending injury, which happened on the last day of tryouts. Ross did not play in the early contests of the season due to the injury, but was inserted into the lineup when the team was short on players at Pilot Point.

Ross, who was expected to be a hitter, showed her all around game by only playing on the back row. In the five-set win at Pilot Point, she made an immediate impact on digs.

As she progressed from her injury, she knew that something was still not right when trying to jump at the net. It was then that she had an MRI, which showed she had torn her ACL.

The future is bright for the freshman. It is quite impressive what she was able to do this year on the court with this injury. Best wishes to Ross as she starts working on her post-surgery rehab.

The Lady Panthers will soon have the services of senior Kylie Allen, who moved to Van Alstyne this year. She sustained an ACL tear as a junior, but will soon be cleared to play and will be an added asset at the net.

The varsity game will start at 4:30 p.m. Friday (the pre-purchase of tickets online is not required).

The team returns to Panther Gymnasium on Sept. 18 when they host Gainesville. This game was originally on the schedule as an away game, but was moved to Van Alstyne as the Panthers also play the Leopards in football that evening.