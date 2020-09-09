The Van Alstyne Panthers player who the coaches awarded the Defensive Player of the Game following the Sept. 4 win at Bonham was senior Nathan Henley.

Henley, who last played football in middle school, decided to go out for football during his senior year at Van Alstyne.

When asked why he chose to play again, he said, "I wanted to get stronger and tougher, and it’s my senior year so I wanted to leave knowing I tried it all."

When Henley told his parents about his interest in playing football, they were apprehensive.

"At first we were super hesitant because his first love is basketball, and obviously injuries scare us, but ultimately we just want to support him in whatever he wants to do." said his mother, Melissa.

But this year is unlike any other, and that played into her support of the teen’s decision to play.

"Not knowing if a basketball season will happen, I’m just happy to watch him compete never knowing if it’s the last time due to COVID. I’m proud he decided to play and not having any regrets later in life," she said.

VAHS Defensive Coordinator Jacey Guerrero said what has impressed him about Henley "is how fast he has picked the game of football back up. Also, how fearless he seems to be when coming up and making a tackle from his corner position."

Henley is a speedy point guard for the Panther basketball team. He can be used on offense, which he plays as a receiver. But at 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, not many saw him making an impact on defense.

"We knew he would be able to cover people, but we did not know he would be as physical of a run stopper that he has shown," Guerrero said.

"He worked out this summer with the Performance Course (training program), which has helped him grow in speed and strength. He is a good listener, very coachable, and does everything one would ask of him."

Henley does not have any regrets about his decision to play football.

"What I enjoy the most so far is the energy from my teammates, and that Friday Night feeling - it’s hard to explain."