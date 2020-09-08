The last time the Panthers took the field at Bonham, there were a combined 141 points scored, with Van Alstyne coming out on top.

After the first two series, with both teams scoring quickly, it had all the makings of a repeat. However, on Sept. 4, it turned out to be a repeat of last year, with the lopsided win by the Panthers, 51-24.

After trailing 8-6 in the first quarter to Bonham, the Panthers would score 48 unanswered points before Bonham would add points late in the fourth quarter.

Mikeal Miller was proud his team bounced back from its season-opening night loss to Gunter.

"We felt like we made progress from the previous week and that was our main goal," Miller said. "Win or lose, we are looking to improve weekly and find guys we can count on so we can be ready for our district games."

The Panthers would only complete one pass on the night, but would make up for it on the ground.

The Panthers rushed for 447 yards. Running-back Jaden Mahan would only rush the ball six times, but scoring on three of his touches and rushed for 143 yards.

Quarterback Gavin Montgomery would rush for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Dakota Howard would add a touchdown from the quarterback position along with Jackson Allen recovering a fumble for a touchdown.

The other scoring came from kicking specialist Aaron Beckham scoring two on the night. The most impressive thing about the night was his 51-yard field. When the main referee walked to the sideline, he said, "If I were a betting man, I would have lost on that kick. You just don’t see high school kids kick 50-yarders."

This was a personal best for Beckham. His previous personal record was 41 yards, but he definitely knew he could do it because he does it routinely in practice.

Beckham, who plays competitive soccer for the Dallas Roma, brings his precise kicking skills to the Panthers on Friday nights. He trains with former NFL kicker Scott Blanton and has been making 50-yard field goals in practice sessions since his sophomore year. His longest in practice is from 60 yards, so the coaches knew this was possible on Friday night.

Beckham said, "In practice, if I kick 10 times, I will make 7 or 8 from this distance."

The teen was awarded the Special Teams Player of the Game honor for his field goals and other kicks on on Sept. 4.

Meanwhile, Jaden Mahan was chosen by the coaching staff as the Offensive Player of the Week along with Nathan Henley as the Defensive Player of the Week.

The Panthers will travel down Highway 5 on Friday to take on the Anna Coyotes.

The Panthers dominated this series, with an almost two-decade winning streak until 2015. The Coyotes have won for four straight years.

The Coyotes come into the game with an 0-2 record, and will have their homecoming ceremonies pre-game. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets must be purchased in advance online. Additional information is available on the district’s website, annaisd.org.