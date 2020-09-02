UIL
District 5-4A (I) DistAllPFPA
Mid. Heritage0-01-04214
Stephenville0-01-05032
Waco La Vega0-01-0207
Life Waxahachie0-00-12750
Brownwood0-00-12355
Alvarado0-00-11450
Friday, Aug. 28
Mid. Heritage 42, WF Hirschi 14
Godley 50, Life Waxahachie 27
Stephenville 58, Sweetwater 32
Lampasas 55, Brownwood 23
Graham 50, Alvarado 14
Waco La Vega 20, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7
Friday, Sept. 4
Lindale at Mid. Heritage
Athens at Life Waxahachie
Lampasas at Stephenville
Midland Greenwood at Brownwood
Waco Connally at Waco La Vega
Alvarado at Decatur
–
District 5-4A (II) DistAllPFPA
Godley0-01-05027
Glen Rose0-01-02713
Hillsboro0-01-02114
Ferris0-00-1620
Venus0-00-1034
Friday, Aug. 28
Maypearl 20, Ferris 6
Godley 50, Life Waxahachie 27
Glen Rose 27, Springtown 13
Hillsboro 21, Anna 14
Peaster 34, Venus 0
Friday, Sept. 4
Benbrook at Ferris
Maypearl at Venus
Glen Rose at Gatesville
Krum at Hillsboro
Godley at Mineral Wells
–
District 7-3A (I) DistAllPFPA
Maypearl0-01-0206
Grandview0-01-03124
Dallas A+ 0-00-000
Dallas Madison0-00-000
Life Oak Cliff0-00-000
Whitney0-00-13445
West0-00-11425
Friday, Aug. 28
Maypearl 20, Ferris 6
Grandview 31, Malakoff 24, OT
Lexington 25, West 14
Quinlan Ford 45, Whitney 34
(Dallas A+, Life Oak Cliff, Dallas Madison bye)
Friday, Sept. 4
Maypearl at Venus
Dallas A+ at Farmersville
Clifton at West
Grandview at Salado
Robinson at Whitney
FW Dunbar at Dallas Madison
(Life Oak Cliff bye)
–
Palmer0-01-0357
Blooming Grove0-01-01714
Scurry-Rosser0-00-000
Dallas Gateway0-00-11868
Edgewood0-00-11242
Rice0-00-1814
Mildred0-00-1653
Friday, Aug. 28
Palmer 35, Kemp 7
Groesbeck 53, Mildred 6
Commerce 42, Edgewood 12
Blooming Grove 17, Eustace 14
Chilton 14, Rice 8
Cedar Hill Newman 68, Dallas Gateway 18
(Scurry-Rosser bye)
Friday, Sept. 4
Palmer at Grand Saline
Rice at Groesbeck
Cayuga at Mildred
Rains at Edgewood
Scurry-Rosser at Quitman
Kerens at Blooming Grove
Dallas Gateway at Era
–
District 8-2A (I) DistAllPFPA
Cayuga0-01-03812
Kerens0-01-0197
Italy0-00-000
Dawson0-00-11424
Marlin0-00-11338
Axtell0-00-1032
Friday, Aug. 28
Granger 32, Axtell 0
Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 12
Kerens 19, Meridian 7
Riesel 38, Marlin 13
Thorndale 24, Dawson 14
(Italy bye)
Friday, Sept. 4
Chilton at Italy
Marlin at Milano
Kerens at Blooming Grove
Bremond at Axtell
Cayuga at Mildred
Jewett Leon at Dawson
–
District 11-1A (I) DistAllPFPA
Avalon0-00-13758
Milford0-00-000
Blum0-01-0566
Bynum0-00-000
Covington0-00-000
Friday, Aug. 28
Abbott 58, Avalon 37
Blum 56, Aquilla 6
(Milford, Bynum, Covington bye)
Friday, Sept. 4
Iredell at Avalon
Abbott at Milford
Blum at Union Hill
Bynum at Aquilla
JCSA at Covington