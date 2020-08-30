SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher's Formula One record Sunday.

The world champion was untroubled from the pole position, beating Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

It's great for Hamilton, but he understands F1 fans might be getting a little bored.

"You generally know I don't make too many mistakes. I can imagine it's definitely not the most exciting," Hamilton said. "Of course, I would love a wheel-to-wheel race. I hope we have more of a race moving forward."

The only thing to elude him was the extra point for the fastest lap, which he had until Renault's Daniel Ricciardo took it on the final lap on his way to fourth place.

Hamilton's fifth win in seven races extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points, with Bottas drifting 50 back in third. Hamilton is favorite to win a seventh title to tie Schumacher's record.

"I do feel that I'm driving at my best. ... I am 35 going towards 36, but I feel better than ever," Hamilton said. "Last year was one of my best years, if not the best year, but in qualifying I had a bit of a slump. Every year the goal is to improve physically and mentally."

Schumacher won five of his F1 titles consecutively during a glorious era for Ferrari, but the proud Italian team is struggling badly now. Sebastian Vettel finished 13th and Charles Leclerc 14th.

NASCAR: William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.

Those moves got him to victory lane for the first time in his young NASCAR Cup Series career and back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

They also helped knock out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time series champion whose final season won't end with another title.

Winless in 120 races, Johnson made a trip to victory lane to congratulate Byron and the No. 24 team, the one now directed by Johnson's longtime crew chief, Chad Knaus.

Byron won the race in overtime after two late cautions and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale. Matt DiBenedetto finished 12th and secured the final spot. Clint Bowyer wrapped up a berth at the end of the opening stage.

Chase Elliott finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.

Johnson looked as if he would land one of those three playoff spots. But he got shuffled back in the final stage and then got caught up in a wreck in the closing laps that started when Hamlin made contact with Joey Logano. Byron squeezed between the two, took the lead and held on after a green-white-checkered finish.

"It's been a hard couple of years in the Cup Series and trying to get my first win and trying to gel with this team," Byron said. "These guys have done an awesome job, and to be in the playoffs is amazing, man."

IndyCar: Josef Newgarden raced to his second IndyCar victory of the season Sunday, holding off rookie Pato O'Ward before a late caution ended the race under the yellow flag at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

It's the second IndyCar race to finish under caution in one week. Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 under yellow last Sunday.

In the second of two weekend races at the short oval outside of St. Louis, it was Sato who brought out the caution with four laps remaining when he hit the wall. The pace car picked up the field with three laps remaining, and there was not enough time to restart the race.

Newgarden, in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, won for the 16th time in his career and closed the points deficit on championship leader Scott Dixon.

Dixon won Saturday in the first race of the Gateway doubleheader and has four victories in nine IndyCar races this season. Newgarden and Team Penske have three wins.