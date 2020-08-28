Due to safety precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will need to be more prepared than usual if they plan to watch Howe Bulldogs and Van Alstyne Panthers football games in person this season.

The respective schools’ stadiums are only open to 50 percent of their standard capacity. Howe High School has announced capacity for home games is 550 people on the home side.

To help control the crowd size, tickets for both Panther and Bulldog games will need to be purchased in advance. There will be no ticket sales at the stadium.

When the team plays an away game, tickets will need to be purchased from the host school.

Some schools have set up a system where parents of players, cheerleaders and marching band members get first opportunities to buy tickets for each week's games before sales open to the public on the Wednesdays.

At Van Alstyne High School, current Senior Citizen sports passes will be honored at the gate.

All pre-sales of Bulldogs game tickets will take place at the Howe High School office, and ticket sales will end at noon on Fridays.

At Van Alstyne, all transactions will be online through the school’s website or Ticket Spicket mobile app.

On Wednesday of each week, ticket sales will open through the app and website to those who do not have students paticipating at the game. Tickets sales will end when stadium capacity is reached or at some point on Friday afternoons.

Fans in Van Alstyne must wear a face mask on when entering the stadiums and throughout games. Fans will not be allowed to enter the field after the game's conclusion.