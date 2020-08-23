FAVORITE

Wimberley. The Texans peaked at the right time a year ago, going on a playoff run that ended as the state runner-up after entering the postseason as the No. 2 seed out of their district. Eight starters return for what should be a dominant defense and six more are back on an offense that features some talented skill players. Assuming Wimberley finds the right quarterback, and Burnet move-in Matthew Tippie looks like the real deal, expectations remain high for this Hill Country powerhouse.

PRESEASON MVP

Wimberley wide receiver Christian Marshall is the best talent in the district and almost impossible to cover. If he finds good chemistry with whomever the Texans’ new quarterback is, he’ll look to at least match the 18 touchdowns and nearly 1,400 yards receiving he hauled in last fall..

GAMES TO WATCH

Navarro at Wimberley, Oct. 23: This game isn’t set in stone on the schedule yet, but it would be very surprising if it didn’t happen. Taking the coronavirus in mind and to guarantee the district's four playoff representatives early in the season, the district has been split into two three-team zones, with the first three weeks of the season featuring all the in-zone games. Navarro, Eastside and Achieve are in Zone 1, while Wimberley, New Tech and YMLA make up Zone 2. The top two teams in each zone clinch playoff berths. Once the seeding of the zones has been determined, teams in each zone will face the corresponding seed in the other zone on Oct. 23. Schools plan on playing every other school in the district prior to the end of the regular season, but this determines the district's playoff representatives as soon as possible. The gap between these two schools and the rest of the district is quite large, so it would be stunning if this game didn’t happen and decides the district title. The schools split their two meetings a year ago, with Navarro winning the regular-season matchup, 42-14, and the Texans getting payback in the regional final, 42-12.

Austin Achieve at Eastside Memorial, Oct. 1: In what appears to be the season-opener for both schools, a playoff berth is likely to be on the line with how the district is set up this year. No matter the result, the storyline here is huge: Either Achieve gets its first 11-man victory in school history or Eastside Memorial breaks a 22-game losing streak and clinches a playoff berth.

YMLA at New Tech, Oct. 16: New Tech has a chance to secure its first postseason berth in school history here. The Titans open the season with Navarro and Wimberley, but a win over YMLA here guarantees New Tech plays in the first week of the playoffs.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Wimberley

2. Geronimo Navarro

3. New Tech

4. Eastside Memorial

5. Austin Achieve

6. San Antonio YMLA

Scouting area teams

WIMBERLEY

Coach: Doug Warren (56-35, eighth season)

2019: 12-4 (3-2 district)

Postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 35-21, in Class 4 DII state championship game

Starters returning: 6 offense, 8 defense

Players to watch

RB/LB Moses Wray

WR/DB Christian Marshall

OL/DL Ryan Rubio

RB/LB Juan Olmedo

2019 stats

Averaged 40.5 ppg, allowed 27.3 ppg

Trending: a three-year look

2019: 12-4 (5-1 postseason)

2018: 4-7 (0-1)

2017: 13-2 (4-1)

Overall: 29-13 (9-3)

FYI

Coming in at No. 10 in The Statesman’s high school football preview poll, the Texans appear loaded to make another run at the Class 4A Division II title. Whoever wins the quarterback battle to replace Cooper McCollum between senior Cole Schroeder, junior Kyle Mitchell and Tippie will spend a lot of time giving the ball to running backs Wray and Olmedo. Wray, just a junior, ran for 1,254 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall. ... Rubio, who is thought of as one of the top Class 4A linemen in the state, anchors the Texans in the trenches on both sides of the ball. ... Schroeder captains the defense from his linebacker spot, while the defensive backfield appears stacked with Marshall, Olmedo, Nathan Simpson, Josh Limely and Jaxon Watts. Expect Ethan Lancaster and Walt Gold to step into starting roles on both sides of the line.

AUSTIN ACHIEVE

Coach: Mackee Mason (10-24, 5th season)

2019: 5-5 (2-3 district, 6-man)

Postseason: None

Starters returning: 5 offense, 4 defense

Players to watch

RB/DB Lavonte Ben, sr., 5-10, 180

WR/DB Adolfo Ovalle, sr., 6-3, 195

DL/TE Victor Casas-Talacios, sr., 6-4, 230

2019 stats

Averaged 41.4 ppg, allowed 40.8 ppg

Trending: a three-year look

2019: 5-5

2018: 1-7

2017: 1-8

Overall: 7-20

FYI

Austin Achieve, which may have the best mascot — the Polar Bear — in the area, makes the giant leap from 6-man football to Class 4A. While this season may be laying the groundwork for the future of the program, Mason — who started the football team and the school seven years ago — said there is plenty of athletic talent and potential walking the hallways. However, many players haven’t played before or since elementary school. The Polar Bears had between 45-50 players interested in playing before the coronavirus hit, but Mason enters the season unsure of numbers. ... Austin Achieve, which sits on the very low end enrollment-wise of Class 4A, will lean heavily on Ben, a phenomenal athlete who Mason said would start at many larger schools in the area. Ben leads the school in total yards and touchdowns and will return kicks and punts. Ovalle and Casas-Talacios both possess the physical skills to play at this level and provide the Polar Bear offense solid options after Ben. ... As a charter school, Achieve doesn’t have a traditional athletic budget — Mason noted one school in the district has more coaches than Achieve has teachers — but Mason said the school takes bold steps and will focus on the process of building a program.

EASTSIDE MEMORIAL

Coach: Luis Becerra (0-20, 3rd season)

2019: 0-10 (0-5 district)

Postseason: None

Starters returning: 8 offense, 3 defense

Players to watch

OL/DL Ali Al Zuhairi, sr., 6-0, 260

QB Skyler Nguyen, sr., 5-8, 140

OL Victor Rosales, sr., 5-8, 215

RB/DB Nathan Escalante, sr., 5-7, 130

2019 stats

Averaged 0.6 ppg, allowed 53 ppg

Trending: a three-year look

2019: 0-10

2018: 0-10

2017: 1-8

Overall: 1-28

FYI

After having laid the base for the program his first two seasons, Becerra hopes to see dividends in 2020 and is very high on his squad entering the fall. The Panthers had a productive offseason prior to the coronavirus shutdown and the roster has grown since last year. Becerra said the communication with his players has been strong during the summer, and they are eager and excited for the season with a confidence not seen the previous two years. ... The Panthers return four starters on the offensive line, which should be a strength for the team. Al Zuhairi would start at nearly all the programs in Central Texas, Becerra said, and will be counted on to provide holes for the running game. Sophomores Jonathan Vega-Celis and Carlos Rosales have loads of potential. ... Nguyen and Escalante are quick players who will lead the offense and have the talent to start for many area Class 5A and 6A schools, according to Becerra. Escalante will also pace the defense from his safety position. Look for Eastside to be more aggressive on defense than the past two seasons and try to establish the run on offense.

NEW TECH

Coach: Quincy Williams (2-18, 3rd season)

2019: 1-9 (0-6 district)

Postseason: None

Starters returning: 9 offense, 9 defense

Players to watch

DL Chris Lewis, sr., 6-1, 220

DL/OL Nate Silva, sr., 5-10, 180

WR Eli Lewis, jr., 6-0, 175

WR Jackson Williams, jr., 5-9, 170

OL/DL Caden Easley, jr., 5-11, 305

WR Zach Rivas, so., 5-8, 155

2019 stats

Averaged 10.5 ppg, allowed 56.3 ppg

Trending: a three-year look

2019: 1-9

2018: 1-9

2017: N/A

Overall: 2-18

FYI

The Titans enter their third year of varsity feeling they have the age, experience and physical capability to compete at the varsity level for the first time. New Tech moves up to Class 4A, but more importantly, will field a team that has mainly seniors and juniors receiving playing time. Quincy Williams said he has a roster size of close to 35, which consists of 19 juniors, most of whom have gotten a lot of reps the past two years. ... The Titans had a productive offseason hitting the weight room, with 13 players entering August capable of benching 225 pounds, said Williams. ... The coach thinks the receiving corps has a lot of potential, with speed to burn in Jackson Williams (36 receptions, 495 yards), Rivas and newcomer Eli Lewis. ... The defensive line looks to be a strength with Chris Lewis (26 tackles, 8 TFLs) being a presence on the edge, Easley (38 tackles, 11 TFLs) and Silva plugging the middle at tackle and Issiac Reyes being a key contributor. ... Junior strong safety Keyshawn Wilson leads the secondary, while junior Pedro Barrera joins Easley and Silva as key players on the offensive line.

Colby Gordon, American-Statesman correspondent