Seagraves’ returning players were left with plenty of motivation after losing their bi-district playoff game against Van Horn by two points.

With seven starters back on a defense that allowed only 23 points per game, the Eagles believe they are starting with a firm foundation after last year's 5-6 finish.

"We are going to rely on our defense early in the season to keep us in games," Seagraves coach Armando Minjarez said. "We are hoping that the defense will play well early and get stronger throughout the year and let the offense come around by the time we start district play."

Senior Sabby Valenzuela (70 tackles) is coming off a first-team all-district selection at middle linebacker. Outside linebackers Osiris Flores and Daighen Resendez (85 tackles) made impact as sophomores in Seagraves’ 3-3 stack.

"Our inside and outside backers are going to be experienced and be much improved from last year because of that," Minjarez said. "Our offensive and defensive line will be question marks. We’re returning two offensive linemen and one defensive lineman."

Linemen Alexis Granillo and receiver/cornerback Zharion Smith are other key returnees for the Eagles.

Seagraves will only see one familiar face in its new District 1-2A Division II as Plains is grouped again with the Eagles along with three West Texas squads.

"Adding Wink, McCamey and Iraan with us and Plains is going to make our district very competitive," Minjarez said. "Wink made a deep run in the playoffs last year and should be the favorites to win our district."