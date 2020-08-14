AUSTIN SAINTS

Coach: Taylor Stewart

District: SPC 3A

2019: 4-6

Postseason: none

Starters returning: 2 offense, 2 defense

Players to watch

WR/DB Cade Kilbride, sr., 6-2, 175

OL/DL Malcolm Burns, sr., 6-0, 270

OL/DL Oscar Humphrey III, jr., 6-2, 290

QB John Houston , soph., 5-11, 160

FYI

Now in their third season as a combined football team for students at St. Stephen’s and St. Andrew’s Episcopal schools, the Saints have seen a slight uptick in participation since low numbers forced the two schools in West Austin to combine programs. … Even though two starters return on each side of the ball, 16 returning lettermen should fill the gaps in the roster. … Size won’t be an issue on either side of the ball with the 270-pound Burns and 290-pound Humphrey expected to start both ways.

BASTROP TRIBE CONSOLIDATED WARRIORS

Coach: Brent Golemon

District: TAIAO 6-man Division I

2019: 12-1

Postseason: state finalist

Starters returning: 3 offense, 4 defense

Players to watch

RB Samuel Osborn, sr., 5-9, 160

DB/K Nathaniel Heilig, sr., 5-8, 155

LB Lake Mills, sr., 5-10, 169

TE Hansen Collie, soph., 6-5, 245

FYI

The Warriors have worked their way into a state powerhouse in Golemon’s three years at the school, racking up a 33-5 record and contending for a state title. … Osborn triggers Tribe’s dynamic rushing attack and amassed 2,368 yards and 48 touchdowns on the ground a year ago. Golemon thinks he’ll make a push for 3,000 yards this season. … The Warriors boast a special-teams weapon in Heilig, who made 72 of 74 extra-point attempts last season and had a long field goal of 47 yards.

BRENTWOOD CHRISTIAN BEARS

Coach: Correy Washington

District: TAPPS DII-3

2019: 8-3

Postseason: lost in first round

Starters returning: 5 offense, 4 defense

Players to watch

WR/DB Zack Billante, sr., 5-9, 155

RB/DB Conner Rohlack, jr., 5-9, 170

LB Aaron Lilya, sr., 5-10, 160

TE/LB Cason Best, jr., 6-0, 185

FYI

Since moving up to 11-man football in 2016, the Bears have an impressive 38-15 record. … Washington, the offensive coordinator under former coach Stan Caffey, takes over head-coaching duties and will retain his role as the OC. … Billante and Rohlack form a potent playmaking duo on offense; last year, the pair combined for 1,147 yards and 12 touchdowns and appear in line for more work.

CEDAR PARK SUMMIT CHRISTIAN EAGLES

Coach: Kyle Sturgell

District: TAPPS 6-man DI 11-4A

2019: 9-4

Postseason: lost in state semifinals

Starters returning: 4 offense, 4 defense

Players to watch

ATH Aaron Campbell, sr.

RB/LB Nick Hoenig, jr.

WR/DB Ben Jacobson, sr.

FYI

Sturgell, the former offensive line coach at McNeil High School in the Round Rock school district, takes over the Summit Christian program after 13 years of coaching experience in the public-school ranks. ... Sturgell inherits a proven program; the Eagles have a 19-5 record over the past two seasons and look poised for another long playoff run.

GIDDINGS STATE SCHOOL MUSTANGS

Coach: Sandy Brown

District: TAPPS 6-man DI/II-6

2019: 7-5

Postseason: lost in second round

Starters returning: 2 offense, 2 defense

Players to watch

QB C. Green, sr., 5-11, 170

ATH C. Horn, sr., 5-11, 170

FYI

Success at Giddings State School, a juvenile corrections facility that houses those found guilty of violent crimes, is measured by stability and participation rather than wins. Brown, who has a 179-131-4 record in 40 years at the school, stresses the structure and discipline provided by football. … Green, the nephew of former Dallas Cowboys great Robert Newhouse, arrived on campus midseason a year ago and led the Mustangs to 4-1 record as the starting quarterback.

HILL COUNTRY CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

Coach: Philip Hudgens

District: TAPPS 6-man DI 11-4A

2019: 4-7

Postseason: lost in first round

Starters returning: 4 offense, 4 defense

Players to watch

LB Kelii Horvath, sr., 5-10, 160

DB Kimo Horvath, soph., 5-10, 165

RB Zach Pryor , jr., 5-9, 150

OL Nathan Bernoski, jr., 6-0, 170

FYI

One of the preeminent 6-man coaches in Central Texas, Hudgens enters his 18th year as a coach at HCC and has amassed 122 wins. ..The Horvath brothers will anchor what looks like a salty defense. Kelii Horvath had 52 total tackles last season from his middle linebacker spot and acts as a coach on the field, while Hudgens says Kimo Horvath may be the best tackle on the squad after amassing 60 stops last season. … Pryor is the offensive talisman after racking up 1,191 yards rushing, 415 yards receiving and 28 total touchdowns in 2019.

HYDE PARK BAPTIST PANTHERS

Coach: Chuck Petersen

District: TAPPS DII-3

2019: 0-9

Postseason: none

Starters returning: 9 offense, 5 defense

Players to watch

WR Reagan Turnley, sr., 5-11, 170

QB Ryan Williamson, sr., 5-10, 170

LB Jeffery Barnet., sr., 5-10, 190

LB Michael Messer, sr., 5-10, 180

FYI

Petersen entered last season with a 15-8 record at Hyde Park, and he doesn’t expect a repeat of last season’s struggles. A veteran team with 25 varsity returners could key a bounceback year. … Williamson brings a dual threat to the Panthers’ backfield, and he’ll have a pair of dangerous weapons in Turnley and 6-5 junior Noah Bassett. … The linebackers look like the strength of the defense with Barnet, Messer and junior Augie Wendt.

MARBLE FALLS FAITH ACADEMY FLAMES

Coach: Stephen Shipley

District: TAPPS 6-man DI 11-4A

2019: 6-5

Postseason: lost in first round

Starters returning: 4 offense, 4 defense

Players to watch

WR/LB Case Coleman, jr., 5-10, 160

QB/DB Grayson Poage, sr., 6-2, 180

RB/DB Luke Ehrig, soph., 5-10, 165

WR/QB Justin Mottle, jr., 5-11, 170

FYI

Coach Shipley admits that his Flames lack size, but speed at every position should keep a young team in playoff contention. … Scoring points shouldn’t be a problem for a squad that averaged 52.9 points a game in the wide-open, high-flying world of six-man football. Coleman earned second-team all-state honors at receiver a year ago as well as honorable mention all-state honors on defense, and he excels in the open field. …Poage is the lone senior on a squad that also includes eight juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen.

REGENTS KNIGHTS

Coach: Tim Phillips

District: TAPPS DII-3

2019: 11-2

Postseason: state finalist

Starters returning: 4 offense, 4 defense

Players to watch

QB Drew Dickey, jr., 6-1, 205

OL Nick Zarbock , sr., 6-3, 230

LB Ben Buerkle, sr., 6-0, 175

FYI

It’s a new era for Regents football after former coach Beck Brydon moved to a full-time athletic director position after 20 years on the sidelines. Brydon had a career record of 197-52 and led Regents to TAPPS state titles, winning five (2001, 2002, 2003, 2006 and 2010). Phillips served as a defensive coordinator under Brydon. … Defense could carry the team early, considering Phillips’ background and the presence of Buerkle at linebacker. The three-year starter had 10.5 tackles for a loss and three interceptions a year ago while earning all-state honorable mention.

ROUND ROCK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CRUSADERS

Coach: Michael Garcia

District: TAPPS 6-man DI 11-4A

2019: 1-9

Postseason: none

Starters returning: 4 offense, 4 defense

Players to watch

RB Nick Clark, soph.

TE/DE Dylan Winkler, jr.

QB Talen Myers, soph.

QB/RB Michael Boring, jr.

FYI

Coach Garcia says a young team paid its dues last season and should be better with another year in his T-formation offensive system. … Clark had an impressive freshman season, and his coaches say he’ll key the Crusaders’ run-heavy offense. … The football program received a jolt of athleticism last season, when Boring joined the program. Now in just his second year of playing football, the junior will see action all over the field.

SAN MARCOS BAPTIST BEARS

Coach: Les Davis

District: TAPPS 6-man DI 11-4A

2019: 6-5

Postseason: lost in first round

Starters returning: 2 offense, 6 defense

Players to watch

WR/DB/P Gino Dipollino, sr., 5-9, 160

RB/LB Robby Newman, sr., 5-9, 165

TE/DE Julian Hernandez-Enriquez, sr., 6-5, 255

DB Alex Davis, sr., 6-0, 150

FYI

Defense could carry the Bears, especially early in the season as the team breaks in four new offensive starters. The front seven looks particularly stout with Newman, Hernandez-Enriquez and steady senior defensive end Hunter Herring. … Strong special teams play could give the team an edge in tight games. Junior Inaki Infante-Valenzuela returns as a steady kicker with improved range, and Dippollino is not only the team’s best overall athlete but also an all-district punter.

ST. DOMINIC SAVIO EAGLES

Coach: Tim Prukop

District: TAPPS 6A-DV

2019: 8-1

Postseason: state finalists

Starters returning: 7 offense, 8 defense

Players to watch

OT/DE Nicholas Lopez, sr., 6-2, 225

WR/DB James Mooney, sr., 6-3,185

QB/LB Peyton Kielley, sr., 6-2, 230

CD/WR Drew Leasure, sr., 5-10, 165

FYI

The Eagles soared to the best season in school history in 2019, and Prukop hopes dominant line play can help his team return to the state title game. The Eagles lost just one lineman to graduation, and most of the linemen — who all get playing time on both lines — enter their third season together. … Kielley, a physical, dual-threat signal caller who also plays linebacker, could carry more of a load on the ground this year.

ST. MICHAEL’S CRUSADERS

Coach: Jeff Dicus

District: TAPPS DII-3

2019: 2-7

Postseason: none

Starters returning: 8 offense, 7 defense

Players to watch

LB/RB Joseph Meyer, sr., 5-11, 170

OL/DL Sion Carr, sr., 6-4, 290

DB/WR Jack Esparza, jr., 6-4, 190

DB Michael Milliner, jr. 6-0, 169

FYI

Dicus, who led Lake Travis to its first state championship in 2007, has long specialized in turning around programs. The pieces seem to be in place in his second season at St. Michael’s; the Crusaders welcome back 15 starters and 34 letterwinners from last year’s team. … Senior quarterback Daniel Serna showed flashes last season with 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns passing, and the Crusaders will need to keep developing in order to keep the pressure off Meyer and the running backs. … Esparza and Milliner lead a deep set of skill players, but Dicus says developing depth on both lines is a priority for the program.

TEXAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF RANGERS

Coach: Jonathan Hatfield

District: TAPPS DIII-3

2019: 7-5

Postseason: lost in second round

Starters returning: 4 offense, 6 defense

Players to watch

RB Russell Rohde, sr., 6-2, 175

QB/DB Kylar Sicoli, jr., 5-11, 140

LB Brandon Brentham, sr., 5-2, 125

FYI

Big, fast and physical, Rohde returns as one of the top tailbacks in the private-school ranks after rushing for 1,948 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago. … Sicoli, the likely starter behind quarterback, will have to grow up in a hurry after throwing for 262 yards in limited time last season. He’ll need to keep defenses honest so they don’t load up the box to slow Rohde. … While he may be slight in stature, Brentham is a ballhawk on defense who racked up 84 tackles a year ago.

VERITAS DEFENDERS

Coach: Jonathan Hatfield

District: TAPPS 6-man DI 11-4A

2019: 9-3

Postseason: lost in second round

Starters returning: 6 offense, 5 defense

Players to watch

RB/DB Jared Fuller, sr., 5-6, 135

LB/RB Andrew Cuellar, sr., 5-7, 165

WR/DB Justin Fuller, jr., 5-8, 155

FYI

The Defenders lose just one player from last year’s roster, so don;t be surprised if Veritas makes another deeper run. … Shifty senior RB Fuller boasts 4.5 speed and is a home-run threat with every touch, and he’ll likely return kicks. … Hatfield, who enters his 12th season as head coach, has a 56-11 record at the school. … Keep an eye on sophomore defensive lineman Lane Hayes, a 6-2, 185-pound youngster who will provide some length to an undersized defensive front.

Thomas Jones